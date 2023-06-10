Subscribe
Previous / Why the Isle of Man TT has given us motorsport’s best rivalry of 2023
Road racing / Isle of Man TT News

Hickman settles on Superbike for Isle of Man TT Senior finale

The FHO Racing team has confirmed that Peter Hickman will race the Superbike version of his BMW in today’s Isle of Man Senior TT finale.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Peter Hickman, Superbike

Hickman has had a tough two weeks with the Superbike version of the M1000RR, with the Englishman beaten by Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda in the opening race for the class last Sunday.

The FHO rider detailed “unnerving” brake issues on the bike caused by a lack of stability, while he also had to battle a quickshifter problem.

Despite this, he was under 10 seconds away from Dunlop at the finish and came close to an outright lap record of 135.445mph.

Hickman’s team spent the week since then trying to fix the issues with the Superbike, but only made a breakthrough on Friday morning in the solo warm-up lap.

The team fitted data logging onto the bike for the first time to better understand the issues, with the team able to solve the braking problems.

Hickman told Autosport on Thursday that he was still planning to race the Superbike despite a dominant run in the first Superstock race of the week on Tuesday.

Hickman’s decision for the Senior TT was thrown into further confusion on Friday when he dominated the Superstock race for the second time this event and set a new outright lap record of 136.358mph.

Peter Hickman, Superbike

Peter Hickman, Superbike

Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

After the race, he said no decision had been made.

But on Saturday morning, the FHO team confirmed to Autosport that Hickman would be riding the Superbike version of his BMW in today’s Senior TT.

Read Also:

Running the bike in the warm-up lap on Saturday morning, Hickman was said to have been much happier with it.

Hickman won last year’s Senior TT on the FHO-run BMW and will be looking for his 13th victory at the event.

Saturday’s Senior TT is set up to be a duel between Dunlop and Hickman, with the former looking to match the all-time win record of 26 set by his late uncle Joey Dunlop in 2000.

Dunlop looked set to do so on Friday in the Supertwin race before a mechanical issue forced him out on lap one.

Autosport understands both of Hickman’s Superstock wins were protested this week, but no official case was brought as no transgressions had been found by scrutineers.

Picture credit @ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

shares
comments

Why the Isle of Man TT has given us motorsport’s best rivalry of 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Dunlop laments “error on my own behalf” for Isle of Man Senior TT struggles

Dunlop laments “error on my own behalf” for Isle of Man Senior TT struggles

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Dunlop laments “error on my own behalf” for Isle of Man Senior TT struggles Dunlop laments “error on my own behalf” for Isle of Man Senior TT struggles

Hickman blasts Isle of Man TT win protests for “stupid s***” by rivals

Hickman blasts Isle of Man TT win protests for “stupid s***” by rivals

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman blasts Isle of Man TT win protests for “stupid s***” by rivals Hickman blasts Isle of Man TT win protests for “stupid s***” by rivals

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3 Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1 Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe