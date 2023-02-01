Radical reveals upgraded XXR version of its SR10

The SR10 was first launched in 2020 and over 100 cars have since been delivered to customers, the majority heading to the US.

Now, following the announcement of an enhanced XXR version of the SR3 last year, similar developments are being applied to the SR10.

One of the most noticeable differences is new-look front louvres on the car, which have been created to improve the SR10’s aerodynamics as well as boosting its cooling efficiency.

Other tweaks include a ‘central fin’ feature and new alloy wheels, while a new splitter and diffuser package is available as an optional extra.

Those with an existing SR10 can also benefit from the upgrades with an XXR Evolution Pack being made available.

Those with an existing SR10 can also benefit from the upgrades with an XXR Evolution Pack being made available Photo by: Radical

“The SR10 range has continued to push the boundaries of modern engineering capabilities with the same pure Radical driving experience,” said Radical Motorsport CEO Joe Anwyll.

“Our fastest-selling model in our history, and a favourite with US customers in particular, we’ve been working hard to cherry-pick the best XXR model line upgrades and adding them to our best-selling model, the SR10.

“The last two years have been great to witness, seeing the SR10 be so well received in the trackday and country club markets.

“As well as some impressive styling updates to the bodywork, the addition of the ‘central fin’ and front louvres have proven to increase the SR10 XXR’s usability even more, allowing drivers to extract even more of the car’s mind-blowing potential.

“Not only is this a very exciting announcement for all potential new Radical Motorsport owners, but also to our loyal client base, as we thought it was only right that we make these fantastic updates available to them, too.”

Dan Redpath, Radical’s group sales and marketing director, added that the manufacturer was keen to retain many of the features of the original SR10 when developing the XXR version.

“We made sure to not forget any of the organic SR10 DNA that is already so popular when we set about optimising it further,” he said.

The SR10 XXR is open for orders with production due to begin in the spring.