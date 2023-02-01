Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / New details for revived Autosport 3 Hours race announced Next / Did the new national series of 2022 fly or flop?
National News

Radical reveals upgraded XXR version of its SR10

Radical has revealed an upgraded XXR version of its popular SR10 prototype, featuring numerous design improvements.

Radical reveals upgraded XXR version of its SR10

The SR10 was first launched in 2020 and over 100 cars have since been delivered to customers, the majority heading to the US.

Now, following the announcement of an enhanced XXR version of the SR3 last year, similar developments are being applied to the SR10.

One of the most noticeable differences is new-look front louvres on the car, which have been created to improve the SR10’s aerodynamics as well as boosting its cooling efficiency.

Other tweaks include a ‘central fin’ feature and new alloy wheels, while a new splitter and diffuser package is available as an optional extra.

Those with an existing SR10 can also benefit from the upgrades with an XXR Evolution Pack being made available.

Those with an existing SR10 can also benefit from the upgrades with an XXR Evolution Pack being made available

Those with an existing SR10 can also benefit from the upgrades with an XXR Evolution Pack being made available

Photo by: Radical

“The SR10 range has continued to push the boundaries of modern engineering capabilities with the same pure Radical driving experience,” said Radical Motorsport CEO Joe Anwyll.

“Our fastest-selling model in our history, and a favourite with US customers in particular, we’ve been working hard to cherry-pick the best XXR model line upgrades and adding them to our best-selling model, the SR10.

“The last two years have been great to witness, seeing the SR10 be so well received in the trackday and country club markets.

“As well as some impressive styling updates to the bodywork, the addition of the ‘central fin’ and front louvres have proven to increase the SR10 XXR’s usability even more, allowing drivers to extract even more of the car’s mind-blowing potential.

“Not only is this a very exciting announcement for all potential new Radical Motorsport owners, but also to our loyal client base, as we thought it was only right that we make these fantastic updates available to them, too.”

Dan Redpath, Radical’s group sales and marketing director, added that the manufacturer was keen to retain many of the features of the original SR10 when developing the XXR version.

“We made sure to not forget any of the organic SR10 DNA that is already so popular when we set about optimising it further,” he said.

The SR10 XXR is open for orders with production due to begin in the spring.

shares
comments
New details for revived Autosport 3 Hours race announced
Previous article

New details for revived Autosport 3 Hours race announced
Next article

Did the new national series of 2022 fly or flop?

Did the new national series of 2022 fly or flop?

Latest news

Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill
BTCC BTCC

Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill

The Laser Tools Racing name that was carried to British Touring Car Championship titles in 2020 and 2021 will continue in the series after all with Jake Hill.

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher will be also made available as a stand-in to McLaren, the Woking team has announced.

NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season

NASCAR unveiled some changes to the Next Gen car for the 2023 season, with most enhancing its safety aspects.

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced

Arrow McLaren ace Pato O’Ward says he’s confident that Alexander Rossi will be a strong addition to the line-up and that the team has gotten on top of its mechanical woes.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

Radical
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.