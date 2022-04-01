Why it's too early to judge the success of Britain's single-seater revolution

There’s no escaping the considerable amount of change at the sharp end of national motorsport for this year. You would never tell that the country is in the midst of unprecedented economic volatility from the new cars and series being introduced.

For example, both the Porsche Carrera Cup GB and Ginetta GT4 Supercup will feature new models this season, while Czech manufacturer Praga has unleashed a standalone series for its R1 prototypes. But nowhere is the volume of change more abundant than in junior single-seaters.

Both GB3 and a heavily revamped British Formula 4 are introducing new cars for 2022, while there is now a third top-end single-seater category in GB4. There is a common theme among all three: they use Tatuus-built cars.

The Italian company has developed a reputation as the go-to manufacturer for entry-level single-seaters and has enjoyed unprecedented demand. At a time when global supply chains have been disrupted like never before, it has had multiple F4 series knocking on its door as second-generation FIA F4 machinery has come on stream, alongside developing the new GB3 chassis.

Was it asking too much of Tatuus? Probably. Whenever Gen2 F4 arrived, supplying the new cars was always a potential problem, and that was discussed long before coronavirus shutdowns were a thing. Ultimately, had Easter 2022 fallen a few weeks earlier (signalling the GB3 opener) or had the British Touring Car Championship not delayed its season start from a traditional early April slot because of its own change in adopting hybrids (meaning a later start for BTCC-supporting British F4), these categories could have been in a right mess. As it is, many teams have only recently received their third car.

“I think it’s a bit of a miracle that Tatuus have managed to deliver against the commitments that they had before a lot of these [supply chain] issues crystallised and multiplied,” says Hugh Chambers, CEO of governing body – and new F4 promoter – Motorsport UK. “It has impacted the ability of the teams to do as much testing or to offer the drivers the opportunity to test the cars as early as they might have done.”

Virtuosi are one of the new squads in British F4 this year as the championship embarks on a new era being promoted by the governing body, but interest from drivers has been slow to follow Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Tatuus has indeed pulled the rabbit out of the hat. The cars are ready. And it is clear that any delays have not put off prospective GB3 drivers. To announce a 20th signing a month before the season begins, amid a challenging backdrop, is a very impressive feat. It has also truly dispelled any lingering fears that the name change from BRDC British F3 would harm the category.

But things are not quite as rosy elsewhere. When Motorsport UK took over British F4’s promotion it was amid bold claims of becoming the best F4 championship in the world. A realistic target of 20 drivers was set for year one. But, with 14 currently signed up, it is a little short. The average for the final season with the oft-criticised Mygale was 17, and beating that is imperative.

By the end of the old F4 era, there were five established teams (discounting Richardson Racing, which dipped in and out). Convincing them of the merits of the changes is an obvious starting point, and yet one has departed (Arden) and another is unlikely to appear until later in the year (Fortec).

The idea of introducing a lower-cost alternative to F4 makes sense, but having eight rounds, including a standalone opener without the cost-saving benefits of appearing alongside GB3, seems counterintuitive

“It looks like it’s going to be very expensive,” says Arden general manager Richard Dent. “For less money, you can be racing in Europe on GP circuits – but that’s not to say we won’t come back in the future.”

Yes, the arrival of Hitech and, particularly, Virtuosi is a positive sign, but the early indications suggest that aligning with Europe’s Tatuus/Abarth/Pirelli combination has not been a magic bullet.

Still, British F4 is faring better than GB4, which begins this weekend and had just nine drivers confirmed when Autosport closed for press on Tuesday. That’s less than the number of teams (13) that were supposedly joining the ranks.

The idea of introducing a lower-cost alternative to F4 makes sense, but having eight rounds, including a standalone opener without the cost-saving benefits of appearing alongside GB3, seems counterintuitive. Expect more to join the grid later in the season.

Graham Brunton Racing pair Chloe Grant and Logan Hannah are among the nine drivers to have committed to GB4 prior to this weekend's opening round Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Given both series are not overwhelmed with entries, there is an argument that they have diluted the pool of drivers and, if put together, there would be one healthy grid. That’s a simplified view, however. The majority of GB4 drivers do not have the funds for the extra £150,000-£200,000 of F4 – the two groups are very different and cannot just be combined. Although one team boss did suggest a multi-class structure, on a shared grid…

Ultimately, it takes time for the full benefits to be felt in the wake of change. It’s far too early to cast a definitive judgement over the merits of F4 and GB4. New promoters and series are not going to alter the picture overnight. What cannot be disputed is the very welcome increased spotlight on UK single-seater racing.

“Across GB3 and GB4, F4 and National Formula Ford, there will be 60 to 80 drivers taking part and we’ve not had that for years,” says Peter Daly, chairman of the British Racing & Sports Car Club that organises National FF1600.

But, with further plans being hatched, this could just be the start of the single-seater revolution.

GB3 has a healthy grid for its first full season under its new name, with 20 drivers already confirmed Photo by: Jakob Ebrey