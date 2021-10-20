Tillbrook/Clutton take British GT victory as titles decided at Donington Park
Morgan Tillbrook and Marcus Clutton came out on top in the British GT season finale at Donington Park, but it was Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski who took the GT3 crown. Zak O'Sullivan also claimed the GB3 Championship in style over the weekend, while there was plenty of historic action at Silverstone.
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership
This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting
A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive
From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing
The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up
It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue
OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms
OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change
OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change