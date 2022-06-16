The unusual stories from national motorsport this week

Warwick reunites with old car: Chevron B38

Thirty years after he won the Le Mans 24 Hours with Peugeot, Derek Warwick returned with his family to Thruxton where he cut his racing teeth having moved from short ovals.

The 1973 World Superstox champion raced Formula Ford Hawke DL12 and DL15 chassis in 1975-76, before graduating to F3.

On Sunday, Warwick was reunited with the Chevron B38 (above, left) in which he twice finished second here in 1977 and a Ralt RT1 representing the example he later switched to. Both are owned by Clive Wood.

Holden at Thruxton: Burton and Pattle's machine

Photo by: Steve Jones

Mark Burton and Graham Pattle debuted their Holden Commodore VL SS in Saturday’s Historic Touring Car Challenge race at Thruxton and finished fourth.

Raced in Australian Touring Cars from 1989-94, the five-litre monster carries its striking Bob Forbes Racing 1990 Bathurst 1000 livery, as raced by Kevin Bartlett and Russell Ingall.

Described by Burton and Pattle as the most physical car they’ve driven, the Holden is one of two now in the UK with the MRM equipe. Team owner Martin Melling owns the twin, which he intends to race with Jason Minshaw.

Unusual MGB in celebration race: Wilson-Spratt's WSM

Photo by: Mick Walker

Among the capacity entry for MGB 60, Silverstone’s 60th anniversary celebration race for the classic British sportscar, was one unique example. Tony Wilson-Spratt’s MGB WSM features a standard MGB chassis and running gear clothed in a unique body designed by his father Douglas.

“He was an aviator at heart with a love of designing,” explained Wilson-Spratt Jr. “He’d been racing Bentleys and had a garage dealership at Leighton Buzzard. All the designs he’d be doing, he thought, ‘Let’s put one into fruition.’”

Wilson-Spratt’s first design went on an Austin-Healey Sprite Mk2 and created so much interest that he produced a run of 10 WSM Sprites. The MGB that followed was a one-off for his son-in-law.

“It is hugely original,” said Wilson-Spratt Jr of the car, which includes appearances at Goodwood and the banked circuit at Montlhery near Paris among its racing history. “It’s very aerodynamic and it’s a shade lighter than standard MGBs, so it’s got a lot going for it.”

Formula Ford legend in an MG: Dave Coyne

Photo by: Mick Walker

Warren Hughes’s championship-winning MGF Cup car returned to racing at Silverstone last weekend in the hands of Formula Ford legend Dave Coyne. Hughes, who went on to enjoy success in MG’s British Touring Car Championship and Le Mans programmes, won the manufacturer-backed one-make series in 1999. James Rhodes had claimed the inaugural crown a year earlier in the same Team Firstair car.

The mid-engined machine has been restored to its 1999 spec by Mark Wright and Steve Elliott to compete in the MG Car Club’s Cockshoot Cup. Teething trouble limited Coyne to ninth in qualifying and he retired from the first race, before sitting out the second.

Dropping like flies: CCRC/AMOC GT Challenge

Photo by: Steve Jones

Kevin Bird and Charles Hyde-Andrews-Bird's Porsche 911 Carrera Cup car took victory in the Castle Combe Racing Club/Aston Martin Owners Club GT Challenge, which was stopped three minutes early with only two cars circulating.

Eight cars were initially set to compete in the original 40-minute pitstop race, but Chris Vinall's SEAT failed to make the start and five other cars dropped out during the race. With an oil slick located at one section of the track, the decision was made to end the race early.

Pics of the week:

It all went a bit wrong for Robin Walker in the MG Trophy at Silverstone Photo by: Mick Walker

Another in the wars was Eyvind Brynildsen as Euro NASCAR took part in American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Meanwhile, Scottish Mini racer Ian Munro gets into strife at Knockhill Photo by: Jim Moir