Hayward retakes second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Hayward picked up two further CSP2 division victories at Snetterton last weekend to take her 2022 total to nine, thereby moving her up from fifth to second in the rankings.

However, she missed out on a hat-trick - and was only defeated for a third time this season - preventing her from further reducing Lucky Khera's lead at the top of the table.

Khera was also in action at Snetterton but failed to add to his tally, despite taking GTC spoils in two of the GT Cup races, because there was not the minimum of six starters needed for those class wins to count, meaning he stays on 12 victories.

Further back, the six Legends races at the American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch were split between two drivers.

Will Gibson chased by Miles Rudman at Brands Hatch

Will Gibson and Miles Rudman each grabbed three wins apiece, to boost their positions on the leaderboard.

Gibson has shot into third from 20th, while Rudman has gained 32 places to move to fifth.

Completing the Legends drivers on the charge in the upper reaches of the top 50 is Peter Barrable, who was victorious in one of the races at Mondello Park to jump from 27th to 16th.

Another driver successful in Ireland is Richard Kearney, who won both of the Formula Sheane contests and is now one spot behind Barrable, while Michael Cullen has gained 31 places to rise to 14th after taking Irish Stryker and Fiesta ST wins.

Continuing the Irish theme, Emerald Isle racer Alex Dunne added another dominant British F4 victory to his tally at Oulton Park, while a slow start from pole in the finale prevented him from taking a seventh triumph.

Nevertheless, the Hitech driver still climbs from 25th to 13th.

Also on the move is Mazda MX-5 ace Ben Short, who was victorious in all three of the 750 Motor Club MX-5 Cup races held at Castle Combe, to jump from outside the top 50 into 11th spot.

Another to gain a bunch of places is Liam McGill and he moves to 15th place from 48th having taken two Scottish Fiesta wins at Knockhill.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 6 12 2 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 3 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 4 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 5 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 6 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7 7 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 4 3 7 8 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 6 0 6 9 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 10 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 11 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 12 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 13 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 6 0 6 14 Michael Cullen (Lotus Cortina/Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6 15 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6 16 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 17 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6 18 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 5 1 6 19 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 4 2 6 20 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 4 6 21 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6 22 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 6 6 23 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 6 6 24 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 25 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 5 0 5 26 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5 27 Christian Douglas (TVR Griffith 400/Ariel Atom) 5 0 5 28 Marc Warren (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 29 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5 30 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 5 0 5 31 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 5 0 5 32 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 5 0 5 33 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 5 0 5 34 Tom McArthur (Titan Mk4/Merlyn Mk20) 5 0 5 35 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5 36 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 5 0 5 37= Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 0 5 37= Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 39 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 40 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 5 0 5 41 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 4 1 5 42 Cody Tree (Phantom P94) 4 1 5 43 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 4 1 5 44 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E) 3 2 5 45 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 3 2 5 46 Tom Waterfield (Cooper Mk9/Cooper T41) 3 2 5 47 Craig Land (Locost 7) 2 3 5 48 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 0 5 5 49 Paul Jarvis (Citroen Saxo VTS) 0 5 5 50 Mike Seabourne (Jaguar XJS) 0 5 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order. Photos by SJN Photography and Gary Hawkins