Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings Next / Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car
National Special feature

The legendary Formula Ford engine that made Festival kings

It’s 50 years since the first Formula Ford Festival was held. Of all the Kent motors to have appeared at the event, one known as ‘Patch’ stands out for its success with four consecutive wins in the Brands Hatch jamboree between 1980 and 1983. Its first driver, Roberto Moreno, and engine builder Graham Fuller tell its remarkable story

By:
The legendary Formula Ford engine that made Festival kings

Each year, the Formula Ford Festival writes itself onto calendars all over the world, reminding those whose careers owe much to their once youthful exploits of where it all began. Chatter in the paddock, then late into the night in the Kentagon, spawns excited debates as to the finest drivers, teams and cars, yet there is always one constant: the engine that was undoubtedly the greatest of all, ‘Patch’.

The twist to this story is that, even without Patch’s involvement, drivers would have still most likely fulfilled their destiny, and yet thanks to the determination of a young Brazilian called Roberto Moreno, and a dedicated team of former racers-turned-engine builders (David Minister and Graham Fuller), history was rightly written.

Long before Moreno arrived in England, Minister was building winning engines, drivers such as Richard Morgan and Geoff Lees enjoying success while sporting Minister’s badge. Then, in early 1979, inspired by Nelson Piquet, Moreno headed across the Atlantic to a meeting with Greg Siddle, Piquet’s former team manager.

Siddle helped Moreno buy a Royale, then sent him to Minister for an engine. They liked the fresh-faced youth who would offer to labour and clean parts in return for a few pounds off his bill, and who slept in his car and ate blackened bananas as he stretched his budget yet further. But it was his presence on the track that made others take notice.

“There were two races in 1979 that brought me to Ralph Firman’s [Van Diemen boss] attention,” Moreno recalls. “The first was at Mallory Park when I was fighting for the lead with Van Diemen’s Terry Gray. I came out of the hairpin, locked on his gearbox, then as I moved to pass, he blocked me, so I switched to the outside and overtook him off the racing line around Gerard’s.

“The second time was at Silverstone. It was a quiet weekend for racing and so all the top teams and drivers had entered. I’d made some modifications to my car because it was too high and heavy. Pat Symonds [the Royale’s designer] walked off in disgust when he saw what I’d done, but it paid off as I put it on pole, only to be protested.

Patch, the legendary Formula Ford engine

Patch, the legendary Formula Ford engine

Photo by: Steve Hindle

“Then, after I won the race, the scrutineers took it away and inspected it. Of course, they found nothing wrong and that was when Ralph called me to say that he was the one who had made the protest, because he couldn’t believe that I’d beaten his guys fairly. There and then, he offered me a drive.

“I knew that Van Diemen would have the best car in 1980, but I also knew that I wouldn’t be speaking to Ralph if Minister hadn’t supported me, so I agreed, but only if Minister came with me. Ralph was against this. His preference was to use either an Auriga or a Scholar engine, but I insisted, and we did the deal.”

The relationship started well. Moreno won races, and orders for Van Diemen’s RF80 were in high demand. But, as the season progressed, his form declined, prompting Firman to suggest that either his driver or engine had lost their edge. The Brazilian resisted calls to switch to Scholar but, when results remained below expectations, the pressure became more intense.

"The fact that this damaged block had already experienced heat cycles made it easier for us to machine. So, we made a bladed tool to go on the mill and, ever so slowly, were able to perfectly align the main caps to the block" Graham Fuller

A back-to-back test with four Minister units was arranged; lap times from every session were within a tenth, which led Firman to voice his doubts ever louder. Moreno tried all the changes he could, but to no avail. Eventually he was forced to approach his boss and ask to try his team-mate’s car. Firman’s delight was shortlived.

“I told Ralph that, while I wanted to use Tommy Byrne’s car, it had to be with my spare engine,” remembers Moreno. “Ralph didn’t like this, but I told him that, if I still wasn’t any faster, I’d do whatever he wanted. We did the test, another back-to-back, and guess what? I went four tenths quicker using Tommy’s.

“Eventually, we found the problem. My mechanic had swapped my front bar for a chrome-plated one he’d seen in the factory, not realising that its material composition was different. But, meanwhile, all this had pushed Minister’s engine development and the next phone call I had from Graham was the one I’d been waiting for.”

The story of how Patch came to be has been woven into myth. Some say that it was buried in frozen ground, others that it was left outside and exposed to the elements.

“All engines need to be operated within parameters – if you miss a gear, say go into second when you’re looking for fourth, you’re going to seriously over-rev it and cause a massive problem; this is what happened to the block that became ‘Patch’,” is Fuller’s version of events.

Ayrton Senna enjoyed phenomenal success with Patch, but skipped the 1981 Festival

Ayrton Senna enjoyed phenomenal success with Patch, but skipped the 1981 Festival

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“There was a significant over-rev and it not only broke a cam follower but fired it through an oil gallery then straight through the side. However, when we took it apart, other than the hole, the rest of the architecture was good, so we kept it.

“It was a customer engine and, while we knew we could repair it, returning it to its owner with a metal plate covering a hole simply wasn’t acceptable. That sort of repair hadn’t been done before [professionally] and neither the customer nor we would have been happy with anything other than a new unit, which is what he got.”

For a while, the redundant block remained under the bench, occasionally being dragged out to act as a seat at lunchtime but, with Moreno desperate for a solution to his loss of pace, Minister decided to try something new.

“It was a relatively new block,” continues Fuller. “The bore sizes weren’t worn, and we felt that if someone needed an emergency repair, we might be able to use it. At this time, we were in a phase of continuous development. What we were buying from Ford were standard units; it was down to us to make them competitive.

“We were looking at measurably fine details, anything that could deliver an extra half horsepower. The fact that this damaged block had already experienced heat cycles made it easier for us to machine. So, we made a bladed tool to go on the mill and, ever so slowly, were able to perfectly align the main caps to the block. This in turn made a perfect fit for the bearings, hence when the crankshaft was introduced, it was free to work to the top of the range.

“Roberto pushed us hard. We knew we were going in the right direction, so suggested that he let us transfer the internals from his spare engine into this project. All that was left was for David to screw a metal plate over the hole and that was it. The results from the dyno confirmed our thoughts, so the next step was to test it on track.”

The test took place at Snetterton. It was a cold autumn day, Moreno went out, put heat into his tyres and immediately went faster than he had gone before. Firman left with a smile, knowing that his driver now had the equipment to match his ability.

Julian Bailey was Patch's third race-winning driver at the Festival in 1982

Julian Bailey was Patch's third race-winning driver at the Festival in 1982

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Free from distraction, Moreno was back to his best. At the Festival he took pole, then won every race he was in, setting a series of new lap records, and overcoming the challenge of Byrne (that year’s champion) in both the semi-final and final to win comfortably. And so the legend of Patch began.

The following year, another young Brazilian arrived in Norfolk. Ayrton Senna da Silva had been recommended to Firman by Chico Serra, himself a previous star of Formula Ford. Senna was a natural, sometimes brash but undeniably brilliant. The RF81 suited him well and, with Patch to power him, he won his third ever car race at Brands Hatch, and from there went on to double championship glory.

When Senna returned abruptly to Brazil, choosing to miss the Festival, it was Byrne who immediately approached Fuller and asked if he could use the engine instead of his own. Byrne was another who proved unbeatable with the right equipment.

It was never the case that it enjoyed significantly more horsepower, nor did it surge with an excess of torque. It was simply a very well-built and maintained engine

So too was Julian Bailey and, when he asked Minister to equip his Lola for a full campaign in 1982, Fuller agreed. Bailey won the Townsend Thoresen championship and Festival that year, and probably would have won the RAC championship too had a bitter on-track rivalry with Mauricio Gugelmin not resulted in him eliminated from the lead at Snetterton.

For 1983, Patch was again in top form, this time with Andrew Gilbert-Scott, who surpassed Bailey by winning two championships and the Festival. Even more remarkable was that he took the championship titles with Lola and then switched to a Reynard for the Festival.

But any hopes of five Festival victories in a row were dashed in 1984 when John Pratt spun out of contention in his semi-final. Nevertheless, though engine advancements were being made, Patch had one more important campaign under its belt, taking Mark Blundell to the Esso championship title in 1985.

It’s little wonder that the block that was once a stool powered its way into history, yet it was never the case that it enjoyed significantly more horsepower, nor did it surge with an excess of torque. It was simply a very well-built and maintained engine that inspired those with the ability to use it correctly to harness its might and win.

Patch, the legendary Formula Ford engine

Patch, the legendary Formula Ford engine

Photo by: Steve Hindle

shares
comments
Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings
Previous article

Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings
Next article

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.