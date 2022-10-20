Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Champions crowned at HSCC and BRSCC meetings Next / The legendary Formula Ford engine that made Festival kings
National News

Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings

It's all change at the top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings once again, after dominant displays from Samuel Harrison and Ben Short have propelled them to first and second positions.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings

The battle for first place has intensified as the national racing season approaches its final events, with Liam McGill displacing long-time table-topper Lucky Khera last week.

But this pair are now down to third and fourth positions after impressive performances from both Harrison and Short last weekend.

Harrison netted four wins at Silverstone as he concluded his title-winning Historic Formula Ford campaign in style with another brace.

But he also made his Historic Formula Junior debut in Northamptonshire, with SpeedSport's regular driver Michael O'Brien away racing a McLaren in British GT.

The unfamiliar Brabham BT6 machinery did not faze Harrison, however, as he scored a pair of wins in this category too, although he did have a close fight with Alex Ames in race two.

That quartet of wins have taken his tally to 21 for the season so far and sends him from fourth to first in the rankings.

But Short is hot on his heels, just one victory behind, after he also enjoyed a successful weekend.

Having dominated the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup this year, Short was a guest entry into the British Racing & Sports Car Club's equivalent Mk1 MX-5 Championship at Snetterton and scored an unbeaten hat-trick in this series, too.

That moves him from third to second, and has left McGill and Khera slipping down the leaderboard.

Ben Short, MX-5 Championship

Ben Short, MX-5 Championship

Photo by: Richard Styles

There was also one other change inside the top 10 on a busy weekend of club motorsport, the most notable improver being Jamie Winrow.

He has been virtually unstoppable in the Sigma 135 division of Caterham Graduates this season and ended the campaign with another two class successes at Oulton Park.

Those latest wins mean he climbs two places and into sixth spot.

Also victorious in Cheshire was Jon Woolfitt, the Spire driver securing the CNC Heads Sports and Saloons title with a win and a third place.

But despite moving to 15 triumphs for the year, he stays in seventh spot because of Winrow's improvement.

Further back, Harry Senior was on a different level in tricky conditions at Oulton, winning the second Caterham Graduates Sigmax race by 37 seconds!

He also topped race one and those two wins have sent him from joint 24th to 16th in the rankings.

That is one place above Formula Vee conqueror Craig Pollard, who won twice and broke the lap record in the Mallory Park finale, despite having already wrapped up the title, to improve by nine spots.

Elsewhere, Mikey Doble provisionally missed out on the Ginetta GT5 Challenge championship in controversial circumstances as he was given a penalty for overtaking under yellow flags.

But he did win the opening Donington Park race and that victory has sent him from 27th to 22nd in the winners' table.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Brabham BT6/Dallara F397) 21 0 21
2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 20 0 20
3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 19 0 19
4 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18
5 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 17 17
6 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 5 16
7 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 15 0 15
8 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14
9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13
10 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 13 0 13
11 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13
12 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 13 0 13
13 Craig Land (Locost 7) 10 3 13
14 Ali Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 12 13
15 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 13 13
16 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 12 0 12
17 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 12 0 12
18 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12
19 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
20 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 12 0 12
21 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12
22 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11
23 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11
24 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11
25 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 11 0 11
26 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 9 2 11
27 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
28 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10
29 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10
30 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
31 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 9 1 10
32 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10
33 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10
34 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10
35 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 9 0 9
36 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9
37 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9
38 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9
39 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
40 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9
41 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9
42 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
43 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
44 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9
45 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 3 9
46 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E/Titan Mk4) 6 3 9
47 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster/VW Beetle Fun Cup) 5 4 9
48 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9
49 David Morrison (MG Midget) 3 6 9
50 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 9 9

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Lead image: Mick Walker.

Champions crowned at HSCC and BRSCC meetings
Champions crowned at HSCC and BRSCC meetings
The legendary Formula Ford engine that made Festival kings

The legendary Formula Ford engine that made Festival kings
