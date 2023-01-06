Tickets Subscribe
National Special feature

The 2022 club racing champions

From modern GTs to historic single-seaters and everything else in between, there were plenty of standout performers last season across the UK's numerous championships. Here’s a rundown of the overall title winners

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Co-author:
Stefan Mackley
The 2022 club racing champions

750 Motor Club

750 Formula Championship
Peter Bove (Darvi 88P)

Alfa Romeo Championship
Andrew Bourke (156)

Armed Forces Race Challenge
Doug Inglis (Mazda MX-5)

Bikesports Championship
Simon Walker-Hansell (Radical SR3 RS)

BMW Car Club Racing Championship
Lee Piercey (E36)

Classic Stock Hatch Championship
Chris Dear (Peugeot 205 GTI)

Club Enduro Championship
Robert Baker/Carl Swift (SEAT Leon TCR)

F1000 Championship
Rob Welham

Formula Vee Championship
Craig Pollard (WEV)

Hot Hatch Championship
David Drinkwater (BMW Compact)

Locost Championship
Craig Land

Ma7da Championship
Jonathan Lisseter

MX-5 Cup
Ben Short

Clio Sport Championship
Andrew Harding (197)

Sports 1000 Championship
Richard Webb (Spire GT3S)

Sport Specials Championship
Stuart Thompson (MK Indy RR)

Toyota MR2 Championship
Aaron Cooke (Roadster)

Type R Trophy
Jake Hewlett

British Automobile Racing Club

CNC Heads Sports/Saloon champion, Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR)

CNC Heads Sports/Saloon champion, Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR)

Photo by: Scott Mitchell

2CVs
David O’Keeffe

Britcar Trophy
Chris Overend/James Whitley (BMW M240i)

British Endurance Championship
Wayne Marrs/Tom Jackson (Mercedes-AMG GT3)

British F4 Championship
Alex Dunne

British Touring Car Championship
Tom Ingram (Hyundai i30)

British Truck Racing Championship Division 1
Ryan Smith (Daimler/MAN)

British Truck Racing Championship Division 2
Luke Garrett (MAN TGX)

Caterham Graduates
Sigma 135 Jamie Winrow
Sigma 150 Harry Senior
Sigmax Max Haynes

CNC Heads Sports/Saloon Championship
Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR)

Ginetta GT Academy
Marc Warren

Ginetta GT4 Supercup
James Kellett (G56)

Ginetta GT5 Challenge
Mikey Doble

Ginetta Junior
Josh Rowledge

Junior Saloon Car Championship
Maximus Hall

Kumho BMW Championship
James Card (E46 M3)

Legends Cars National Championship
Miles Rudman

MGOC Championship
Steve McDermid (ZR 170)

MINI Challenge JCW
Sam Weller

MINI Challenge Trophy
Nelson King

Pickup Truck Racing Championship
Reece Jones

Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Kiern Jewiss

Porsche Sprint Challenge GB
Harry Foster

Praga Cup
Gordie Mutch/Jimmy Broadbent

British Racing & Sports Car Club

Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) National FF1600 champion

Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) National FF1600 champion

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

BMW Compact Cup
Mikey Doble

British GT GT3
Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3)

British GT GT4
Sennan Fielding/Richard Williams (Audi R8 LMS GT4)

Caterham Academy
Green Rrutuj Patki
White Tom McEwing

Caterham Roadsport Championship
Geoff Newman

Caterham Seven 270R Championship
Taylor O’Flanagan

Caterham Seven 310R Championship
Pete Walters

Caterham Seven UK Championship
Aaron Head

CityCar Cup Championship
Richard Bliss (Toyota Aygo)

Fiesta Championship
Jenson Brickley (ST240)

Fiesta Junior Championship
Sid Smith (ST150)

Fun Cup
GCI Racing (Grahame Butterworth/Craig Butterworth/Ian Wood)

Mazda MX-5 Championship
Fraser Fenwick

Mazda MX-5 Clubman Championship
Declan McDonnell

Mazda MX-5 Supercup
Will Blackwell-Chambers

National FF1600 Championship
Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011)

ST-XR Challenge
Mike Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)

Student Motorsport Challenge
MET Motorsport (Peugeot 107)

Castle Combe Racing Club

Adam Prebble (Vauxhall Astra) Castle Combe Saloon Car champion

Adam Prebble (Vauxhall Astra) Castle Combe Saloon Car champion

Photo by: Ollie Read

Castle Combe FF1600 Championship
Felix Fisher (Ray GR05)

Castle Combe GT Championship
Kevin Bird (Porsche 991 Carrera Cup)

Castle Combe Saloon Car Championship
Adam Prebble (Vauxhall Astra)

Mighty Minis Championship
Mark Price

Super Mighty Minis
Neven Kirkpatrick

Classic Touring Car Racing Club

Blue Oval Saloon Series
James Dunkley (Ford Fiesta XR2)

Classic and Historic Thunder Saloon Championship
Jason Davies (Ford Sierra Cosworth)

Jaguar Challenge
Tom Robinson (XJR6)

Pre-’66 Touring Car Championship
Luc Wilson (Austin A40)

Pre-’83 Group 1 Touring Car Championship
Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1)

Pre-’93 Touring Car Championship
Andy Cripps (BMW M3)

Pre-’03 Touring Car Championship
Cavan Grainger (BMW E46 330ci)

Super Tourers
Richard Wheeler (Nissan Primera GT)

Historic Sports Car Club

Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8) Historic Road Sports champion

Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8) Historic Road Sports champion

Photo by: Richard Styles

70s Road Sports Championship
Jeremy Clark (Lotus Elan S4)

Classic Clubmans
Tom Muirhead (Mallock U2 Mk18F)

Classic Formula 3 Championship
Stephen Barlow (Ralt RT3)

Classic FF1600 Championship
Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E/Titan Mk4)

Formula Junior Championship
Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ)

Front-Engined Formula Junior Championship
Ray Mallock (U2 Mk2)

Guards Trophy
Peter de la Roche (Lotus 23B)

Historic Formula 2
Robert Simac (March 712M)

Historic Formula 3 Championship
Simon Armer (March 703)

Historic FF1600 Championship
Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20)

Historic FF2000 Championship
Benn Simms (Reynard SF77)

Historic Road Sports Championship
Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8)

Historic Touring Car Championship
Harry Barton (BMW 1800Ti)

Ireland

Irish Legends Cars champion, Geoff Richardson

Irish Legends Cars champion, Geoff Richardson

Photo by: Michael Chester

BOSS Formula Libre Ireland
Aaron Gaughran (Dallara F307)

Irish Fiesta ST Championship
Eddie Peterson

Irish Fiesta Zetec Championship
Keith Dawson

Irish Formula Sheane
Mark Keenan

Irish Formula Vee Championship
Anthony Cross (Sheane FV94)

Irish Super Future Classics
Paul Flanagan (Renault Clio)

Irish Historic Racing Cars
David Kelly (Crossle 9S)

Irish Junior Mini Challenge
David Travers

Irish Legends Cars
Geoff Richardson

Irish Stryker Sportscar Championship
Jonathan Taylor

Irish Supercars
Charlie Linnane

Irish Touring Car Championship
Stephen Traub (Honda Integra)

SEAT Supercup Ireland
Shane Murphy

MG Car Club

MG Cup champion, Richard Buckley (Rover Tomcat)

MG Cup champion, Richard Buckley (Rover Tomcat)

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

BCV8 Championship
James Wheeler (B GTV8)

Cockshoot Cup
David Morrison (MG Midget)

MG Cup
Richard Buckley (Rover Tomcat)

MG Metro Cup
Mark Eales

MG Trophy
Joe Dalgarno (ZR 170)

Midget & Sprite Challenge
Pippa Cow (Austin-Healey Frogeye Sprite)

Mini 7 Racing Club

Mini Miglia Challenge
Rupert Deeth

Mini Se7en Challenge
Connor O’Brien

Mini Se7en S Class
Damien Harrington

Monoposto Racing Club

Monoposto Championship
Tony Bishop (Dallara F307)

Monoposto Tiedeman Trophy
Phil Davis (Van Diemen RF98)

MotorSport Vision Racing

Colin Tester (Boxster S) Porsche Club champion

Colin Tester (Boxster S) Porsche Club champion

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

7 Race Series
Caterham 420R Phil Jenkins
Caterham 1600 Gary Smith

Clubmans Sports Prototype Championship
Michelle Hayward (Mallock Mk23)

Ferrari Challenge UK
Lucky Khera

Focus Cup
Liam McGill

GB3 Championship
Luke Browning

GB4 Championship
Nikolas Taylor

GT Cup Championship
Simon Orange/Michael O’Brien (McLaren 720S)

MSVT Trackday Championship
John Lyne (BMW E36)

Porsche Boxster Cup
Pete Evans

Porsche Club Championship
Colin Tester (Boxster S)

Production GTi Championship
Henry Riley

Radical Challenge Championship
James Lay

Radical SR1 Cup
Daryl De Leon

Sports 2000 Duratec Championship
Joshua Law (MCR S2n)

Sports 2000 Historic Championship
Jon Harmer/Marc Noaro (Tiga SC80)

Turismo X
Darren Goes (Audi RS3 TCR)

United Formula Ford 1600 Championship
Morgan Quinn (Van Diemen RF99)

Z Cars Championship
Edd Giddings (Z4)

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Ford Fiesta Zetec Championship
Derek Graham

Northern Ireland FF1600 Championship
David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01)

Northern Ireland GT Championship
Paul McAlinden (SHP Supercar)

Northern Ireland Mazda Modi-5-Cup
Francis Allen

Northern Ireland Roadsports Championship
Steven Larkham (Radical PR06)

Northern Ireland Saloon Championship
Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon)

Scottish Motor Racing Club

Scottish Fiesta ST champion, Liam McGill

Scottish Fiesta ST champion, Liam McGill

Photo by: Jim Moir

Scottish C1 Cup
Sam Corson

Scottish Classic Sports and Saloons Championship
Charles Cope (Volkswagen Golf Mk1)

Scottish FF1600 Championship
Michael Gray (Ray GR10)

Scottish Fiesta ST Championship
Liam McGill

Scottish Mini Cooper Cup
Michael Weddell

Others

Classic VW Cup
Chris Adams (Golf)

Civic Cup
Matt Luff

Morgan Challenge
Steve Lockett (+8)

Northern Saloon & Sports Car Championship
Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4)

Scottish Legends Cars Championship
Stewart Black

TCR UK Championship
Chris Smiley (Honda Civic Type R FK7)

Welsh Sports and Saloon Car Championship
Colin Dunn (Renault Clio)

TCR UK champion, Chris Smiley (Honda Civic Type R FK7)

TCR UK champion, Chris Smiley (Honda Civic Type R FK7)

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
The national racing resolutions of 2022 which were heeded and ignored
National

The national racing resolutions of 2022 which were heeded and ignored

How the racing with respect message is getting blurred
National

How the racing with respect message is getting blurred

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

