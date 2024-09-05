Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five
Formula Ford star is now just two wins behind table-topper Piers Grange
There were only three UK circuit racing events last weekend, but there are still plenty of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings changes, with Jason Smyth the highest-placed improver.
Smyth has scored a raft of Formula Ford 1600 victories this year and added two more at Kirkistown to take his 2024 tally to 12.
Those successes have sent him climbing five places up the leaderboard and into fifth but, crucially, he is now just two wins behind current table-topper Piers Grange's total.
Yet Smyth was far from alone in being a regular Kirkistown conqueror enjoying further glory last weekend.
Unusually, Peter Bennett only prevailed in one of the Northern Irish Mini races, but his sole success was still enough to send him from 21st to 11th on the leaderboard. However, had he topped both contests, he would now be right behind Smyth in sixth.
Craig Ewing was a double winner, among the Modi-5-Cup Mazda MX-5s, to soar up 20 spots to 23rd and is one place above Tony Greenan, who headed both BOSS Ireland bouts.
Ewing moved 20 spots to 23rd after Modi-5-Cup Mazda MX-5 double win
Photo by: Gary Craig
Greenan was fortunate to prevail in his Dallara F317 in the opening race, though - he only sealed the spoils on the final lap when Michael Connolly spun. Nevertheless, Greenan has also risen 20 positions in the table.
Rounding off the Kirkistown double winners, Keith Hogg was again dominant in Formula Sheane to return to the top 50 in 31st.
Elsewhere, Lewis Thompson bagged two of the Caterham Seven UK wins at Brands Hatch as he continues the defence of his crown. He could very easily have made it a hat-trick, losing out to Harry Senior on the run to the line in race two, but still climbs 18 places to 22nd.
Ben Timmons remains the highest-placed Caterham driver in the rankings and, although he provisionally clinched the 270R title in Kent, he did not add to his victory tally and was therefore unable to enter the top 10, instead dropping to 15th.
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang)
|7
|7
|14
|2
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|13
|0
|13
|3
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|12
|0
|12
|4
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|12
|0
|12
|5
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|12
|0
|12
|6
|Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo)
|10
|0
|10
|7
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|10
|0
|10
|8
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|10
|0
|10
|9
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|10
|0
|10
|10
|Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|10
|0
|10
|11
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|10
|0
|10
|12
|Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP)
|10
|0
|10
|13
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST)
|9
|1
|10
|14
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|1
|10
|10
|15
|Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R)
|9
|0
|9
|16
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|9
|0
|9
|17
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|9
|0
|9
|18
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|9
|0
|9
|19
|Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79)
|9
|0
|9
|20
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith)
|9
|0
|9
|21
|Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2)
|9
|0
|9
|22
|Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R)
|9
|0
|9
|23
|Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|9
|0
|9
|24
|Tony Greenan (Dallara F317)
|9
|0
|9
|25
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|7
|9
|26
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|8
|0
|8
|27
|Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle)
|8
|0
|8
|28
|Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20)
|8
|0
|8
|29
|Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421)
|8
|0
|8
|30
|Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|8
|0
|8
|31
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|8
|0
|8
|32
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170)
|6
|2
|8
|33
|Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|0
|8
|8
|34
|David Russell (BMW E36)
|0
|8
|8
|35
|Bill Garner (Maverick KE01)
|0
|8
|8
|36
|Hugh Simpson (MG Midget)
|0
|8
|8
|37
|Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth)
|7
|0
|7
|38
|Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135)
|7
|0
|7
|39
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|7
|0
|7
|40
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|7
|0
|7
|41
|Daniel Garrett (Locost 7)
|7
|0
|7
|42
|Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|7
|0
|7
|43
|Colin Philpott (Jaguar XJS)
|7
|0
|7
|44
|Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S)
|7
|0
|7
|45
|Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI)
|7
|0
|7
|46
|Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup)
|7
|0
|7
|47
|Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza)
|7
|0
|7
|48
|Sam Tordoff (Ford Falcon Sprint/Austin A40 Speedwell)
|6
|1
|7
|49
|Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R)
|6
|1
|7
|50
|David Bartholomew (PRS 1b)
|6
|1
|7
