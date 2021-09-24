Rudman closes on Jackson in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

Jackson has been the runaway table-topper for much of the season but the Historic Formula Ford ace has not contested a full campaign this year and his large lead has gradually been eroded.

Having taken five wins at the previous Legends event at Donington Park, the 2019 champion added a further three at Snetterton on Sunday, having battled a misfire the day before.

The latest successes have taken Rudman's 2021 tally to 15, just two behind Jackson's total, and mean he has reclaimed second spot on the leaderboard having dropped behind Michael Cullen.

The only other change in the top 10 this week was Jedi battler Dan Gore moving into fifth spot, up from 19th, after taking three Monoposto victories at Donington Park.

Dan Gore has moved up to fifth position

Gore narrowly missed out on securing a hat-trick of overall wins when he ran wide with a lap to go in race two, but still won his class.

Further back, Stefano Leaney claimed another two F3 Cup triumphs at Donington to continue his dominance of the series, but he did suffer only his second defeat of the season in the opener when he spun on the final lap.

He still rose from 23rd to 11th on the winners' table but would have moved to fifth without that error. Leaney is one spot ahead of Jon Woolfitt, the Spire driver taking a win as the CNC Heads Sports and Saloons made the trip to Knockhill.

Other drivers on the march in the top 25 were newly crowned Castle Combe Formula Ford 1600 champion Oliver White - who jumped from 21st to 16th after another win - and Ferrari racer James Little, who bagged a treble at Silverstone to go from outside the top 50 into 19th place.

Last year's most successful driver Gary Prebble was another to charge up the leaderboard after being victorious in both of the Pre-'03 Touring Car contests at Snetterton to jump from 40th to 22nd, while John Davison sealed the Historic Road Sports title and gained two places in the rankings to take 23rd with a win at Mallory Park.

Elsewhere, four-time BMW Compact Cup champion Steven Dailly finally made his long-desired graduation to the Ginetta GT5 Challenge at Croft. And what a debut it was as he claimed a double pole and landed the victory in race two, despite stiff opposition from behind. That win moved him into 25th place, having previously been 30th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 15 0 15 3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 10 3 13 4 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12 5 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12 6 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12 7 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12 8 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 11 0 11 9 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11 10 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 11 0 11 11 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 11 0 11 12 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 2 11 13 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11 14 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 15 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 16 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10 17 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 10 0 10 18 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10 19 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 10 0 10 20 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 9 1 10 21 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 8 2 10 22 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 7 3 10 23 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 3 7 10 24 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 10 10 25 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 9 0 9 26 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 27 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9 28 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9 29 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9 30 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9 31 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 4 9 32 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9 33 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55 GT4) 0 9 9 34 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8 35= Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 35= Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 37 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 38 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 39 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 40 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8 41 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 42 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 8 0 8 43 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 8 0 8 44 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 7 1 8 45 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 1 8 46 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 8 8 47 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8 48= Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 8 8 48= Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 8 8 50 Carl Powell (Peugeot 206 GTI Cup) 0 8 8 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.