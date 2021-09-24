Rudman closes on Jackson in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
Miles Rudman narrowed Cam Jackson's lead at the top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings to just two wins after the Legends racer picked up a hat-trick of victories last weekend.
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up
It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue
OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms
OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change
OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats
Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster
Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60
It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed
It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable