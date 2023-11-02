Romanek races towards Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

The Formula Ford 1600 frontrunner's season had threatened to unravel after he was given a 30-day ban for an off-track incident at Silverstone at the end of September, but he returned to winning ways in the United FF1600 category at Brands Hatch, topping both races.

That double victory has taken him from fifth to fourth on the leaderboard and brings his 2023 tally to 16 wins, just one shy of Michael Cullen - who moved into first the previous week.

However, Romanek is not the only one moving to within one win of Cullen as Dan Silvester also twice succeeded in Hot Hatch at Silverstone to move up two places into fifth.

But the fact the overwhelming majority of his wins have been class triumphs rather than overall glory explains why he's behind Romanek.

Next up is Aidan Hills, who remains sixth despite winning one of the Miata Trophy Mazda MX-5 contests at Brands Hatch. Had he made it a double, he too would've joined Romanek and Silvester in moving to 16 wins.

Further back in the table, there is far less movement as the national racing season continues to wind down, and you have to go all the way down to 26th place to find the next improver.

That is Radical Cup UK champion James Lay, who was part of the winning scratch crew of the Birkett Relay at Silverstone. His 10th win of the year enables him to leap up nine spots.

Photo by: Mick Walker David Drinkwater

Another change inside the top 50 this week is courtesy of David Drinkwater, who returns to the leaderboard after twice topping Hot Hatch Class C at Silverstone in his BMW Compact to net a fifth consecutive title and move into 35th.

Also enjoying some success at Silverstone, this time in Bikesports, was Charles Hall and he moves into 43rd.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023