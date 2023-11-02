Romanek races towards Autosport National Driver Rankings summit
There has been another twist in the battle to top Autosport's National Driver Rankings as Lucas Romanek has closed to one win off the summit after two victories last weekend.
The Formula Ford 1600 frontrunner's season had threatened to unravel after he was given a 30-day ban for an off-track incident at Silverstone at the end of September, but he returned to winning ways in the United FF1600 category at Brands Hatch, topping both races.
That double victory has taken him from fifth to fourth on the leaderboard and brings his 2023 tally to 16 wins, just one shy of Michael Cullen - who moved into first the previous week.
However, Romanek is not the only one moving to within one win of Cullen as Dan Silvester also twice succeeded in Hot Hatch at Silverstone to move up two places into fifth.
But the fact the overwhelming majority of his wins have been class triumphs rather than overall glory explains why he's behind Romanek.
Next up is Aidan Hills, who remains sixth despite winning one of the Miata Trophy Mazda MX-5 contests at Brands Hatch. Had he made it a double, he too would've joined Romanek and Silvester in moving to 16 wins.
Further back in the table, there is far less movement as the national racing season continues to wind down, and you have to go all the way down to 26th place to find the next improver.
That is Radical Cup UK champion James Lay, who was part of the winning scratch crew of the Birkett Relay at Silverstone. His 10th win of the year enables him to leap up nine spots.
Photo by: Mick Walker
David Drinkwater
Another change inside the top 50 this week is courtesy of David Drinkwater, who returns to the leaderboard after twice topping Hot Hatch Class C at Silverstone in his BMW Compact to net a fifth consecutive title and move into 35th.
Also enjoying some success at Silverstone, this time in Bikesports, was Charles Hall and he moves into 43rd.
Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S/Lotus Cortina)
|16
|1
|17
|2
|Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe)
|16
|0
|16
|3
|Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior)
|16
|0
|16
|4
|Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13)
|16
|0
|16
|5
|Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic)
|5
|11
|16
|6
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5)
|14
|1
|15
|7
|James Clarke (Phantom PR22)
|14
|1
|15
|8
|Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR)
|13
|0
|13
|9
|Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|13
|0
|13
|10
|Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen RF91)
|12
|1
|13
|11
|Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|12
|0
|12
|12
|Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST)
|12
|0
|12
|13
|Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe)
|12
|0
|12
|14
|Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4)
|12
|0
|12
|15
|Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|12
|0
|12
|16
|Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S)
|11
|1
|12
|17
|Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107)
|11
|0
|11
|18
|Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81)
|11
|0
|11
|19
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S)
|11
|0
|11
|20
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190)
|11
|0
|11
|21
|Jason West (BMW M3 E46)
|11
|0
|11
|22
|Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator)
|10
|1
|11
|23
|Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46)
|9
|2
|11
|24
|Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe)
|9
|2
|11
|25
|Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94)
|0
|11
|11
|26
|James Lay (Radical SR3)
|10
|0
|10
|27
|Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW)
|10
|0
|10
|28
|Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB)
|10
|0
|10
|29
|Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14)
|10
|0
|10
|30
|Steven Larkham (Radical PR6)
|10
|0
|10
|31
|Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3)
|10
|0
|10
|32
|Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B/Reynard SF79/Brabham BT5)
|9
|1
|10
|33
|Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6)
|9
|1
|10
|34
|Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR)
|2
|8
|10
|35
|David Drinkwater (BMW Compact)
|0
|10
|10
|36
|Andrew Young (MGC GT)
|0
|10
|10
|37
|Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R)
|9
|0
|9
|38
|Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n)
|9
|0
|9
|39
|Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster)
|9
|0
|9
|40
|Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S)
|9
|0
|9
|41
|Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8)
|9
|0
|9
|42
|Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI)
|9
|0
|9
|43
|Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R)
|9
|0
|9
|44
|Jordan Kelly (Van Diemen RF06)
|9
|0
|9
|45
|Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light)
|5
|4
|9
|46
|Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T)
|2
|7
|9
|47
|Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade)
|2
|7
|9
|48
|Theo Micouris (Radical SR1)
|0
|9
|9
|49
|Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R)
|8
|0
|8
|50
|Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo)
|8
|0
|8
All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.
Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.
Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.
