Cullen is new leader of Autosport National Driver Rankings

Cullen drew level with table-topper Ryan McLeish on 16 wins for the year following Irish Stryker success the previous week, but a lower average number of starters for those victories left him third.

However, after prevailing in a close Lotus Cortina scrap with his son Victor and Pete Chambers in the Historic Racing Drivers Club's Allstars series at Silverstone, that class win has now sent Cullen Sr to the top of the table.

With only a small number of circuit racing events remaining in the rest of the year, his rivals have a limited window to prevent Cullen from finishing 2023 at the head of the rankings.

Further down the table, there are only a few changes after last weekend's action and two of these come courtesy of Ginetta GT Academy drivers.

Ravi Ramyead won two of the Donington Park contests - pouncing on an error from rival Nick White, who had in turn just grabbed the lead to take the second of those victories. Ramyead has therefore moved from 21st to ninth on the leaderboard.

However, a win in race three ensured White took the title and also means he gains five positions to move into 15th.

Steven Larkham took another Roadsports win at the Kirkistown season finale to jump from joint 40th to 29th. But his uncle Jim topped the opening race in another Radical PR6 to prevent the younger Larkham from rising further.

Photo by: JEP/MSI Title success pushed Nick White five places up the order

Elsewhere, Phil Wright enjoyed more Racing Hondas success at Snetterton, but this time was only victorious once. That sole triumph still sends him leaping up 12 places into 30th.

One driver who just misses out on moving into the table this week is Rory Smith. The Formula Ford Festival winner - who was also successful in his semi-final - is now in 51st!

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S/Lotus Cortina) 16 1 17 2 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 16 0 16 3 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 4 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 1 15 5 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14 6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 13 1 14 7 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 4 10 14 8 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 13 0 13 9 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 13 0 13 10 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen RF91) 12 1 13 11 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 12 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 12 0 12 13 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 14 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 12 0 12 15 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 12 0 12 16 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 11 1 12 17 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 18 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 11 0 11 19 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 11 0 11 20 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 11 0 11 21 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 11 0 11 22 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 10 1 11 23 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 9 2 11 24 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 2 11 25 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 11 11 26 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 10 0 10 27 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 10 0 10 28 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 10 0 10 29 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 10 0 10 30 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 10 0 10 31 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B/Reynard SF79/Brabham BT5) 9 1 10 32 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 9 1 10 33 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 2 8 10 34 Andrew Young (MGC GT) 0 10 10 35 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 36 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 37 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 9 0 9 38 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 9 0 9 39 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 9 0 9 40 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 9 0 9 41 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 42 Jordan Kelly (Van Diemen RF06) 9 0 9 43 Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light) 5 4 9 44 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 7 9 45 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 7 9 46 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 9 9 47 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 48 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 8 0 8 49 Lewis Smith (Mercedes SLK) 8 0 8 50 Ben Wheatley (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 8 0 8 All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.