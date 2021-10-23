Rees wins British F4 title with a race to spare
Single-seater rookie Matthew Rees has claimed the British Formula 4 title with a race to spare after taking a fifth place in the second race at Brands Hatch.
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend
The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership
This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting
A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive
From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing
The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up
It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue
OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms
OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too