Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

The event, on 27-28 July, will feature three non-championship races for the Pre-’66 field, taking the place of British Formula 4, which has instead added an overseas round at Zandvoort to its schedule.

Guest categories have been a regular element of the BTCC support bill since Ginetta switched its series to the British GT package ahead of the 2023 season.

But this will represent the first time that historic tin tops from a variety of marques have featured since the Historic Sports Car Club’s Super Touring Challenge made single appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Prior to that, the Scottish Classic Sports & Saloons series occasionally featured at the BTCC’s Knockhill round, while Heritage GT – which included classic touring cars – made semi-regular appearances on the bill in the 2000s.

The Pre-’66 Touring Car Championship’s appearance will form part of the CTCRC’s 50th anniversary celebrations – the club was formed in 1974 before running its first championship for Pre-’57 Classic Saloons the following year.

“We’re absolutely delighted that our Pre-’66 championship has been invited to race alongside British Touring Cars at Croft,” said CTCRC chairman Stuart Caie.

“It’s a fitting way for the club to celebrate its 50th anniversary by showcasing the kind of cars that raced in the early years of the BTCC alongside their modern counterparts.

“It’s fantastic recognition for our club, the drivers and all our volunteers who work hard to provide a home for touring cars of all ages to race.

“It’s also appropriate that it’s at Croft, a BARC circuit, given our long association with the club.

“The Pre-’66 cars always produce great racing and we feel sure that the BTCC crowd will love the little-and-large battles of Minis versus big American V8s and everything in between. It should be a wonderful weekend.”

Two current F1 tracks on British F4 schedule

Photo by: Ollie Read British F4 at Silverstone

British F4 will make a first-ever overseas trip next season with its Zandvoort round on 13-14 July, where it will join GB3 in racing at the Dutch circuit.

In addition to skipping the Croft BTCC event, F4 will also be absent from the Oulton Park fixture and instead race on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit at a June British Automobile Racing Club meeting.

The remaining eight events will then be held alongside the BTCC.

“I am very proud that we continue to innovate with British F4,” said Hugh Chambers, CEO of British F4 promoter Motorsport UK.

“The addition to the calendar of the F1 track at Zandvoort, on top of our existing Silverstone F1 track weekend, perfectly complements our eight weekends as part of BTCC rounds.

“We have placed great emphasis on listening to the market, and working with the teams to refine our offering, and I am certain that the shape of our 2024 calendar will prove an attractive proposition to domestic and overseas drivers alike.”