Parker, Bliss and Simms make Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings gains

The battle to top the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings has further intensified as Stuart Bliss, Jack Parker and Benn Simms have joined a growing cluster on 10 wins.

Scottish Legends star Stewart Black continues to lead the way on 13 victories so far this year, but now the rest of the top 12 are all within three wins of his tally after a busy weekend of club motorsport.

Bliss is the highest-placed improver after topping all three CityCar Cup contests at Cadwell Park in his Toyota Aygo to move from 21st to third.

Parker also moves up 16 places to sixth having taken three wins of his own in the Legends Elite Cup finale at Knockhill. Despite contact in the decider, Parker was able to limp home in 17th place and, after some initial confusion, was declared champion by just five points.

Simms was another driver to seal a title last weekend as he won both Classic Formula Ford 1600 bouts at Croft. He also triumphed in the one-off Northern Lights FF1600 race to leap up 17 positions into seventh.

Further back, there are plenty of other changes in Autosport's table, headed by Aidan Hills - who also sealed a hat-trick, having topped all three Mazda MX-5 Supercup encounters at Cadwell, which moves him from 42nd to 14th on the leaderboard.

That is one place ahead of Samuel Harrison, who actually moves down one spot in the rankings, despite triumphing in Historic FF2000 at Croft. Harrison was on course to win the second race and the title before a rear damper failure put him out and prevented him joining the horde on 10 wins.

Similarly, Jake Hill was again triumphant in the British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill, but the sheer number of drivers moving around him means he remains 16th.

But a driver who did win twice and did therefore improve their position is Michael Blackburn as he prevailed in two of the three ST150 Challenge races at Cadwell to climb 23 places to 20th.

Rounding out the changes inside the top half of the table is multiple MG Owners' Club champion Steve McDermid. He scored one overall and one class success at Donington Park to jump from outside the top 50 to 23rd.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 13 0 13 2 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 7 12 3 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 10 0 10 4 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10 5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 6 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 7 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 8 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 10 0 10 9 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 10 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 10 0 10 11 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 10 0 10 12 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 1 10 13 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 14 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 15 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 9 0 9 16 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 9 0 9 17 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9 18 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 19 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 8 0 8 20 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 8 0 8 21 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 8 0 8 22 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 23 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 2 8 24 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 8 8 25 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 8 8 26 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 8 8 27 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 28 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 7 0 7 29 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 30 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 7 0 7 31 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 7 0 7 32 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 7 0 7 33 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 7 0 7 34 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 35 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 36 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 7 0 7 37 Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper) 4 3 7 38 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7 39 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 4 7 40 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 6 7 41 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 7 7 42 Sam Shaw (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 43 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 44 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 6 0 6 45 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6 46 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 6 0 6 47 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 6 0 6 48 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 6 0 6 49 Matt Wilkins (Honda Civic Type R) 6 0 6 50 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.