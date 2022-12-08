Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
National Obituary

Obituary: Historics and hillclimb star Charles Barter 1943-2022

Leonard Charles Barter – known universally by his second name – who passed away recently following a short tussle with cancer, was among Britain’s greatest sporting motorists of the past 60 years.

Marcus Pye
By:
Obituary: Historics and hillclimb star Charles Barter 1943-2022

His nine championships across both hillclimbing and circuit racing reflected supreme skill and consistency, spurred on by younger brother Robert, who double-drove initially.

Charles’s starts on the hills were astonishing. Like the legendary Roy Lane, he rarely wasted a rev. Driving a Hillman Imp bought from David Franklin, and subsequently a new Davrian Mk7, the spaceframe Solo Stiletto and ultimately a Delta T824 single-seater, he showcased Ray Payne’s Hartwell Imp engines superbly.

Bolting through the timing beam and carrying mighty apex and exit speeds netted Barter four British Automobile Racing Club hillclimb titles in five years from 1976, in three cars bearing the colours of Dorchester-based Golden Springs Watercress, the family business he repurchased and grew into an international success.

He also aced the RAC British Leaders championship with the Davrian in 1978 and 1980, breaking a three-way tie with David Gould in his Terrapin-BDJ and future triple champ Martin Bolsover (Mallock U2 Mk18) in the former. The inaugural Midland title completed a 1980 triple crown.

Barter took to the circuits with a Team Hartwell-prepared Peugeot 205 GTI in the late 1990s, but it was in the familiar blue Datsun 240Z – his old pal Win Percy’s road car of yore – that he won the Historic Sports Car Club’s 70s Road Sports championship outright in 2001 and 2017.

After a back-to-front victory at Brands Hatch in April, Barter brilliantly won what turned out to be his final race at Oulton Park in August. Four other divisional wins netted yet another seasonal class title.

As vice-chair of the HSCC, Barter helped the revival of the 70s Road Sports championship

As vice-chair of the HSCC, Barter helped the revival of the 70s Road Sports championship

Photo by: Richard Styles

A first job with Ford brought little satisfaction, so Barter returned to the family fold in Dorset. Following in the wheeltracks of father Len – a sometime Riley racer who took him and Robert to grands prix in annual holidays – Charles started production car trialling in a Ford Popular E93A and became a stalwart of the Woolbridge Motor Club’s events.

Having autocrossed 1650cc Anglias with future triple British Saloon Car champion and international superstar Percy, bespectacled pipe smoker Barter also competed in winter sporting trials and enjoyed preparing his cars as much as driving them.

As in business, where he never lost sight of the big picture, his energy and vision meant he put a great deal back into motorsport: at Woolbridge MC, as a founding director of the Hillclimb & Sprint Association and throughout his vice-chairmanship of the HSCC, where his legacy is the revival of 70s Road Sports. Charles’s wit and wisdom will be sorely missed.

He is survived by wife Bridget, daughter Louise, son Julian, and doting grandchildren. “Since father’s passing, I have quickly come to realise that I’ve also lost my best mate,” said Julian, also a double 70s Road Sports champion in the TVR 3000M Charles also raced occasionally.

Lead image: PS Images/Shirley Woodall

shares
comments
The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
Previous article

The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
Marcus Pye More
Marcus Pye
The "intimate" London parkland track where F1 aces thrilled
National

The "intimate" London parkland track where F1 aces thrilled

Ten on-track highlights for this year's Goodwood Revival
National

Ten on-track highlights for this year's Goodwood Revival

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Latest news

Bahrain Full Access: Episode 3
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Bahrain Full Access: Episode 3

The latest episode of the World Endurance Championship’s all access series continues with the build-up to the Bahrain 8 Hours season finale.

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure
Supercars Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Garth Tander will race a Grove Racing Ford Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 following his shock departure from Triple Eight.

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli says it’s “normal” for onlookers to underappreciate what a rider is fighting against in a tough MotoGP season, and that people “don’t care” what the reason is.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.