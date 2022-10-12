Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Dunne secures British F4 title in bizarre style Next / BTCC support series titles decided after Brands Hatch finale
National News

National novelties: Unique Alfas and Mini brotherly generosity

Alongside some rare Alfa Romeos in action, here are some of the other unusual national motorsport stories from last weekend - including a short oval racer taking to the circuits and some brotherly selflessness

National novelties: Unique Alfas and Mini brotherly generosity

Unusual Alfa: Giulia Spider Veloce

Alfa Romeo specialist Ciprian Nistorica acquired his Giulia Spider Veloce last year. The 1.6-litre model from 1965 previously enjoyed success in the 1990s and 2000s at the Nurburgring, Spa and Monza and retains its FIA Appendix K specification.

Nistorica’s Alficina concern gave the car a full overhaul ahead of its debut last month, and it was in action again at Silverstone last weekend, with further development planned. He said: “Everybody admires it because it’s unique – nobody’s seen one of these racing in the UK.”

Another unusual Alfa: 4C

 

Photo by: Jon Elsey

Continuing the Alfa theme, another rarity was in action last weekend at Oulton Park in the 750 Motor Club's Alfa Romeo championship as Mike Hilton debuted his 4C.

The rear-engined sportscar is the only one of its kind racing in the UK and had been built, but never raced, by its previous owner.

Hilton has only had it for a short time and his first serious drive in it was a wet test session at Oulton on the Friday. He was fourth in Saturday’s race due to a sticking gearbox after starting on pole.

American Porsche: Hollyman's 911

 

Photo by: Mick Walker

Robert Hollyman’s 1968 Porsche 911 made its first race start since being imported from Arizona in the Group 2 division of the Classic Sports Car Club's Swinging Sixties series, adding Silverstone to appearances at the likes of Daytona and Sebring.

Under-rubbered at the rear and currently running steel panels, weight-saving is on the agenda for the two-litre car’s winter developments by Hollyman, a winner in Future Classics this year in his 964. “It is weirdly similar to our 964,” he said.

From ovals to the circuits: Lee Carlin

 

Photo by: Mick Walker

For his first foray into circuit racing after a career in Hot Rods, Lee Carlin chose a Ford Escort Mk2.

The ex-John Edwards/Trevor Shaw car was a Class B Thundersaloons frontrunner in 1987-90 and is believed to have been previously raced by multiple champion Pete Stevens.

Last raced by the unrelated Pete Edwards in 2011, the car now features a Vauxhall ‘Red Top’ and a six-speed sequential gearbox by Elite Transmissions, but engine woes after qualifying meant Carlin was a Silverstone non-starter.

Brotherly devotion: Blake's selflessness

 

Scottish Mini Cooper racer Craig Blake sat out last weekend’s season finale at Knockhill after gifting his Cooper R53 to his brother Jamie in order to secure the title.

The elder Blake suffered a massive barrel roll in Saturday testing, as his left-rear suspension failed coming through the chicane, leaving his car written off (above).

Blake had been loaned an ex-Oly Mortimer David Sleigh Racing R53 for Sunday’s races but chose to sacrifice his own weekend when brother Jamie suffered a differential failure in qualifying.

“We think a rear shock absorber sheared off coming through the chicane, which then tucked the wheel under the arm and sent me into about five-and-a-half rolls,” Craig explained.

Jamie went on to record victory in each of the two races for the R53 class in the replacement car to wrap up the title.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy day, with Craig’s crash yesterday and my car breaking this morning,” said Jamie. “I want to give a special thanks to Craig for lending me his car today.”

Pics of the week:

It was a chaotic weekend of Truck racing at Pembrey

It was a chaotic weekend of Truck racing at Pembrey

Photo by: Steve Jones

There was a dramatic skyline at Silverstone's CSCC event, this being the view over Becketts

There was a dramatic skyline at Silverstone's CSCC event, this being the view over Becketts

Photo by: Mick Walker

