Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Jewiss extends Porsche Carrera Cup lead as BTCC supports battle the heat Next / McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

National Novelties: Corvette and Rochdale Olympic

With a Chevrolet Corvette in action at Brands Hatch, a rare Rochdale Olympic racing at Silverstone and ELMS driver Ben Hanley swapping LMP2 machinery for a Radical SR1, there were plenty of unusual cars and stories from the world of national motorsport this week

National Novelties: Corvette and Rochdale Olympic

Debut outing: Woods-Dean's Corvette

Multiple saloon race winner Andy Woods-Dean had his first drive on Saturday in a Chevrolet Corvette recently imported from Scandinavia. The car was built in 2006 for club-level competition in the USA before then heading to Norway.

Now in the Hampshire driver’s hands, the Corvette’s cooling fan stopped working on a blazing hot day at Brands Hatch, threatening to cook the engine as well as the driver.

Remedied in time for the races, Woods-Dean finished third at the first attempt while running as an invitation entry among the Super Saloons. A lap time improvement of well over two seconds was rewarded with runner-up spot in race two.

Unusual car: Rochdale Olympic

 

Photo by: Mick Walker

Long-time historic racer Nick Smith bought the Rochdale Olympic as a “pile of bits” during lockdown.

The lengthy period of inactivity that followed allowed him to build it back up completely and most of its parts are period-appropriate, although the door handles came from B&Q!

The car first reappeared in Ecurie Classic Racing and Historic Sports Car Club Road Sports races in 2021, but took sixth in the former category last weekend at Silverstone alongside Richard Lambert.

A modern Morgan: Tom Andrew's +6

 

Photo by: Mick Walker

Tom Andrew’s Morgan +6 had a spell off the road recently due to a factory recall but, one new master cylinder later, it was ready to go again at Silverstone last weekend, although it overheated its large engine a little too easily in the hot weather.

It is the only +6 currently racing in the UK and Andrew and his father have plans for it, which may include a run in the British Endurance Championship next year. Their ultimate aim is to run it in full GT spec in the near future.

Handy Hanley: ELMS racer's car switch

 

Photo by: Ollie Read

With Nielsen Racing supremo Sven Thompson making his annual Radical SR1 Cup appearance at Oulton Park last weekend, securing ninth and a retirement, he decided to call on a co-driver for the SR1 class in the 45-minute Radical Challenge enduro.

Former single-seater racer Ben Hanley has been more used to his Nielsen LMP2 ORECA-Gibson - in which he claimed this year's Asian Le Mans Series crown and now competes in the European category - but stepped into the lesser-powered SR1 to share second in class.

Pics of the week:

A dramatic lock-up for Billy Kenneally's Ford Anglia at Brands Hatch

A dramatic lock-up for Billy Kenneally's Ford Anglia at Brands Hatch

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Taylor O'Flanagan and Domenique Mannsperger get too close for comfort at Anglesey

Taylor O'Flanagan and Domenique Mannsperger get too close for comfort at Anglesey

Photo by: Steve Jones

shares
comments
Jewiss extends Porsche Carrera Cup lead as BTCC supports battle the heat
Previous article

Jewiss extends Porsche Carrera Cup lead as BTCC supports battle the heat
Next article

McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings

McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Latest news

McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Reigning MG Owners Club champion Steve McDermid's unbeaten streak may have come to an end, but he still moved up the Autosport National Driver Rankings after winning once last weekend.

National Novelties: Corvette and Rochdale Olympic
National National

National Novelties: Corvette and Rochdale Olympic

With a Chevrolet Corvette in action at Brands Hatch, a rare Rochdale Olympic racing at Silverstone and ELMS driver Ben Hanley swapping LMP2 machinery for a Radical SR1, there were plenty of unusual cars and stories from the world of national motorsport this week

Jewiss extends Porsche Carrera Cup lead as BTCC supports battle the heat
National National

Jewiss extends Porsche Carrera Cup lead as BTCC supports battle the heat

The on-track racing at Snetterton in the TOCA support series was just as hot as the sweltering conditions which the drivers and teams endured last weekend. Kiern Jewiss took another win to extend his Porsche Carrera Cup points lead as British F4, Ginettas and JCW Minis were also in action.

How the Gold Cup's revamp had mixed success
National National

How the Gold Cup's revamp had mixed success

OPINION: A new date and array of different races meant last month's Oulton Park Gold Cup had a completely new look. While some of the additions proved popular, not all of them worked quite so well

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.