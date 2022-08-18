Tickets Subscribe
Previous / National Novelties: Corvette and Rochdale Olympic
National News

McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Reigning MG Owners Club champion Steve McDermid's unbeaten streak may have come to an end, but he still moved up the Autosport National Driver Rankings after winning once last weekend.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Co-author:
Marcus Simmons
McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings

McDermid is the highest-placed driver to improve their ranking, moving from 24th to 13th after triumphing in the opening MGOC race at Donington Park.

But a driveshaft failure prevented him from adding a 10th win of the season, denying McDermid the chance to move into the top 10.

Despite last weekend being a fairly busy one for UK motorsport, there were relatively few changes to the leaderboard, but two of the dominators of the British Touring Car support series did add to their tallies.

James Kellett failed to win on the road for the first time in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup - he was later disqualified from a victory last time out at Knockhill - but his successes in the first two Snetterton races helped him rise 27 places to 15th.

However, had he been able to defeat Tom Emson in the finale, Kellett would have shot up into the top 10.
Alex Dunne was also a double winner in British Formula 4 in Norfolk, winning by over 10 seconds in the third race, to mirror Kellett's climb and jump from 44th to 17th.

Read Also:

Elsewhere, BMW M3 pilot Dave Griffin scored two class successes in the Pre-'93 Touring Cars series at Brands Hatch to boost his score.

Kellett enjoyed another successful weekend in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup at Snetterton

Kellett enjoyed another successful weekend in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup at Snetterton

Photo by: JEP

Those latest wins mean he has joined Kellett and Dunne on nine for the season. But with four of those being class triumphs he sits further back in 23rd, having also leaped 27 places up the rankings.

The only other improvers were at the tail-end of the top 50, with Anglesey Caterham Seven UK victor Aaron Head up to 47th, while Classic Formula Ford conqueror Jordan Harrison is now 50th after twice winning at Oulton Park.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13
2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
3 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15) 12 0 12
4 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11
5 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 8 3 11
6 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 11 11
7 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10
8 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 10 0 10
9 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10
10 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9
11 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
12 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
13 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9
14 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 0 9
15 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9
16 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 9 0 9
17 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 9 0 9
18 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 9 0 9
19 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9
20 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9
21 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 9 0 9
22 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9
23 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9
24 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9
25 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
26 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
27 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8
28 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8
29 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8
30 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
31 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8
32 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8
33 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8
34 Craig Land (Locost 7) 5 3 8
35 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 7 8
36 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 8 8
37 David Russell (BMW E36 3 Series) 0 8 8
38 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 8 8
39 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7
40 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 7 0 7
41 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
42 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 0 7
43 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 7 0 7
44 James Lay (Radical SR3) 7 0 7
45 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 0 7
46 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7
47 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 7 0 7
48 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7
49 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7
50 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E) 5 2 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. 

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm
