National novelties: Cortina Mk2 and ex-British GT Vauxhall

From an impressive self-built Cortina to an old British GT Vauxhall returning to action, here are some of the more unusual national racing stories to emerge last weekend

Unusual car: Cortina Mk2

The Ford Cortina Mk2 is a much rarer sight on track than the Mk1 – specifically the Lotus version – which is ubiquitous in historic touring car racing. But experienced rally driver – and circuit racing novice – Josh Payton is bucking the trend with his stunning self-built machine.

Rather than go for an historic version, Payton has produced a car that’s able to compete among the very quick machinery leading the way in the Modified Fords grid.

“I’ve got a Mk2 Escort I go rallying with, and fancied something a bit different,” said Payton, a regular in the Circuit Rally Championship and other mainly asphalt events, until he rolled the car at Cadwell Park last year.

Payton's Cortina creation features many parts from a Mk2 Escort and has proven quick, taking three podiums across races at Snetterton and Castle Combe (Super Saloons) over the extended Easter weekend.

Vauxhall returns: Mauger's VX220 outing

 

Photo by: Peter Scherer

National Asphalt Rally champion Simon Mauger debuted his former British GT Vauxhall VX220 in the British Racing & Sports Car Club Supersport Endurance Cup at Snetterton last weekend.

His ex-Colin Blower Vauxhall was raced in the British GT Championship back in 2004, before being stored for many years.

“I did a few races last year with the 750 Motor Club, but this was the first time out in the Vauxhall, which I bought from former hillclimb champion and fellow rally driver Roger Moran,” said Mauger. “Unlike the newer turbo cars, this is old school and lots of turbo lag.”

Back to his roots: Sam Tordoff

 

Photo by: Mick Walker

On his way up the national racing ladder to the British Touring Car Championship, Sam Tordoff enjoyed some success in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB and he’s now gone full circle, returning to race a 997-model 911 GT3 Cup.

For the newly-created Masters GT Trophy, Tordoff has acquired a former Carrera Cup car from Norway and entrusted it to the Jordan Racing Team.

“It’s a 10-year anniversary,” said Tordoff of his return to racing a modern-generation 911.

It was a successful return, too, as Tordoff won the second race at Donington Park last weekend.

Pic of the week:

There was a special tribute on the grid at Castle Combe to Saloons racer Mark Sutton, who died recently

There was a special tribute on the grid at Castle Combe to Saloons racer Mark Sutton, who died recently

Photo by: Mike Stokes/Trackside Images

