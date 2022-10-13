Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The "intimate" London parkland track where F1 aces thrilled
National News

Mighty McGill back to the top of Autosport National Driver Rankings

Liam McGill has returned to the top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings after taking another two wins as the 2022 club racing season enters its closing stages.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Co-author:
Marcus Simmons
McGill briefly assumed first place in August from long-time leader Lucky Khera but, after Samuel Harrison also enjoyed a stint at the top, Khera reclaimed the position three weeks ago.

However, McGill is now back in front having taken his season's tally to 19 victories following two more wins in the Scottish Fiesta ST Cup at Knockhill.

Heading into a winner-takes-all finale with Steven Gray, McGill's successes netted him the championship - adding to the Focus Cup title he clinched earlier this year - and also moved him from third to first in Autosport's winners' table.

Harrison also had the chance to return to the top but, although he won his class in both of the Monoposto Tiedeman Trophy contests at Snetterton in a Dallara F397, there were not the required six starters in the F3 division for his victories to count towards the rankings.

Instead, Harrison has slipped to fourth after Ben Short ended his dominant 750 Motor Club MX-5 Cup season in style with another two triumphs at Oulton Park.

Short has been the class of the field this year and took his wins total to 17 in Cheshire, which also takes him from fifth to third on the leaderboard.

Further back, MG Owners Club champion Steve McDermid missed out on a hat-trick at Pembrey after the ZR 170 pilot was handed a penalty for exceeding track limits, which cost him victory in the opener. But his two wins did still enable him to climb six places and into 10th.

Steve McDermid claimed two wins in the MG Owners Club at Pembrey, moving up to tenth in the standings

Photo by: Steve Jones

Alongside Short, Craig Land and Ali Topley were also double winners at Oulton at the weekend, enabling the pair to each climb eight spots.

Land had already secured Locost honours but ended the season with a brace that moves him to 13th.
Topley, meanwhile, continued his excellent run of form in Class B of the Toyota MR2 championship - for Mk2 models - and jumps up to 14th.

Elsewhere, Stewart Black secured back-to-back Scottish Legends titles at Knockhill with a victory in the second of three bouts. But, despite taking his 12th win of the year, other improvements mean he stays 17th in the table.

A win for Morgan Tillbrook, in the McLaren 720S GT3 he shares with Marcus Clutton, in the GT Cup at Snetterton did improve his position, however - gaining him 14 spots to move into 30th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 19 0 19
2 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18
3 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 17 0 17
4 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Dallara F397) 17 0 17
5 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 17 17
6 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14
7 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 14 0 14
8 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 3 14
9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13
10 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 13 0 13
11 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13
12 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 13 0 13
13 Craig Land (Locost 7) 10 3 13
14 Ali Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 12 13
15 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 13 13
16 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12
17 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
18 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 12 0 12
19 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12
20 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11
21 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11
22 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 11 0 11
23 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
24= Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10
24= Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10
26 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 10 0 10
27 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 10 0 10
28 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10
29 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
30 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 9 1 10
31 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 8 2 10
32 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10
33 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10
34 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10
35 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 9 0 9
36 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9
37 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9
38 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9
39 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
40 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9
41 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9
42 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
43 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
44 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9
45 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 3 9
46 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster/VW Beetle Fun Cup) 5 4 9
47 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9
48 David Morrison (MG Midget) 3 6 9
49 Andrew Bourke (Alfa Romeo 156) 0 9 9
50 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. 

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. 

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order. 

