McCullough and Primett rise up Autosport National Driver Rankings

McCullough took the spoils in the fourth heat of the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch with an impressive lights-to-flag victory in his Van Diemen RF00 to take his 2022 win tally to 12.

He also led the majority of the second semi-final before losing out to Michael Eastwell in the closing stages and eventually finishing third.

Had he held on to take victory in that contest as well, he would have moved towards the top 10 but instead his one triumph takes him from 25th to 22nd in the winners' table.

Elsewhere, a driver who did take a double victory was Stephen Primett - who twice topped the Pre-'83 Touring Car element of a grid shared with the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Jaguar Challenge at Donington Park.

Stephen Primett on his way to victory at Donington Park Photo by: Steve Jones

The Ford Escort Mk1 pilot had already secured a remarkable 10th CTCRC title but added more success in the season finale to rocket 18 places up the rankings and into 27th position.

The only other changes this week are two drivers joining the top 50 table.

Wayne Marrs clinched the British Endurance Championship in dramatic circumstances at Donington having won the two-hour race overall in the Rob Boston Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 he shared with Tom Jackson.

That was his ninth victory of the season, having also enjoyed success in his Ferrari F355 Challenge, and puts him into 43rd spot.

One place behind him is a new name to the rankings: Fiesta Junior star Thomas Jack Lee.

Although he missed out on the championship, he did claim his ninth win of the season in the second of three races at Brands Hatch, but was aided by Luke Hilton being given a penalty for being out of position at the start.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Brabham BT6/Dallara F397) 21 0 21 2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 20 0 20 3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 19 0 19 4 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18 5 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 17 17 6 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 5 16 7 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 15 0 15 8 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13 10 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 13 0 13 11 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13 12 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 13 0 13 13 Craig Land (Locost 7) 10 3 13 14 Ali Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 12 13 15 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 13 13 16 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 12 0 12 17 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 12 0 12 18 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12 19 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 20 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 12 0 12 21 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12 22 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 12 0 12 23 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11 24 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 25 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11 26 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 9 2 11 27 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 5 11 28 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 29 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10 30 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10 31 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10 32 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 9 1 10 33 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10 34 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10 35 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10 36 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 9 0 9 37 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9 38 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9 39 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9 40 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 41 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 42 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9 43 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 9 0 9 44 Thomas Jack Lee (Ford Fiesta Mk6 ST150) 9 0 9 45 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 46 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 47 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9 48 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E/Titan Mk4) 6 3 9 49 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster/VW Beetle Fun Cup) 5 4 9 50 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.