Kirkistown stars storm up Autosport National Driver Rankings

While the first 10 positions remained the same, Larkham has now moved into 11th spot after taking another double victory at the Northern Irish venue.

The Roadsports ace again had the better of his Uncle Jim in the battle of the Radical PR6s, but was aided by the senior Larkham retiring from the opener with transmission woes.

Those latest successes have taken Steven Larkham's 2022 tally to nine wins - four behind long-time table-topper Lucky Khera - and have improved his position by 17 places.

Also continuing their impressive form was Northern Ireland Formula Ford 1600 dominator McCullough, who also picked up a brace of wins to similarly climb 17 spots and remain one position behind Larkham.

But it was not a double win for Saloons & GT star Baxter, whose SEAT Leon retired from the opener before triumphing in the second contest. He therefore moves from 21st to 14th.

Completing those on the march after winning at Kirkistown is Richard Kearney, who headed both Formula Sheane encounters to leap 24 places up the leaderboard and into 24th.

Away from Northern Ireland, there were two drivers that scored hat-tricks at Silverstone to move into the table from outside the top 50.

Fortec driver Nikolas Taylor impressively won all three GB4 races to grab the points lead with two events to go, and also move into 23rd spot in the rankings.

Similarly, James Lay was undefeated in the trio of Radical Challenge contests to jump up to 30th place.

Another notable mover is Locost frontrunner Craig Land, who picked up a brace of wins at Snetterton to return to the leaderboard in 26th position.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13 2 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11 3 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 10 0 10 4 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 10 0 10 5 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 6 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 7 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 8 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 9 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 10 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 11 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 12 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 9 0 9 13 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 6 3 9 14 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9 15 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9 16 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 17 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9 18 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 19 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 8 0 8 20 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8 21 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8 22 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 23 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 24 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8 25 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8 26 Craig Land (Locost 7) 5 3 8 27 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 7 8 28 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 29 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 7 0 7 30 James Lay (Radical SR3) 7 0 7 31 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 0 7 32 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 7 0 7 33 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 7 0 7 34 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 35 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7 36 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 37 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7 38 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7 39 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7 40 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 3 7 41 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 1 6 7 42 Colin Tester (Porsche Boxster S) 1 6 7 43 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 7 7 44 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 6 0 6 45 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 6 0 6 46 Geoff Newman (Caterham Roadsport/Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 47 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 48 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 6 0 6 49 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 6 0 6 50 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 6 0 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order. Photos by Gary Craig and Ollie Read