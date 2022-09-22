Khera reclaims Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

Khera had topped the table for months before being usurped by Liam McGill and Samuel Harrison in recent weeks, but Khera is now back in first place after his latest Ferrari Challenge UK successes.

Those two Silverstone wins not only helped him seal the title but have also taken his 2022 tally to an impressive 18 victories and enabled him to move from second to first in the rankings.

But Harrison and McGill are both hot on his heels on 17 wins - and, although both were victorious again last weekend, each was unable to maximise their haul.

Harrison has been dominant in Historic Formula Ford 1600 and Historic F3 this year, but stepped into newer F3 machinery at Donington Park, piloting a Dallara F397 in Monoposto.

The teenager claimed the honours in the second Monoposto F3 race and was leading the finale when his car expired on the final lap. Had he claimed the spoils in that race as well, he would have remained at the top of the leaderboard.

McGill, meanwhile, enjoyed three Focus Cup victories at Brands Hatch but missed out on making it an undefeated quartet of triumphs - not helped by track-limits abuses in qualifying requiring him to start from the back, although he still fought through to second.

His three wins mean he jumps from fourth to third in the rankings and has closed back in on the summit. However, he too would have taken the lead had he completed a clean sweep.

It was a busy weekend of club racing action and there were several other changes inside the top 10 of the winners' table.

Ben Short took a hat-trick of wins in the MX-5 Cup at Cadwell Park Photo by: Steve Jones

Ben Short continued his remarkable run in the MX-5 Cup at Cadwell Park, securing another hat-trick of wins to take him to 15 for the year. It also enabled him to move up from seventh to fourth in the rankings.

Short is one place ahead of Legends frontrunner Will Gibson, who claimed two of the six wins at Snetterton to boost his position by three spots.

Miles Rudman was also a double Legends winner but, given the amount of movement around him, he stays ninth in the table.

It was a similar story for Modified Fords ace Dave Cockell, who took a win at Brands but was denied a brace due to a driveshaft failure.

Despite moving to 12 wins for the season, the Escort Cosworth pilot also remains in 10th place.

Further back, Steve McDermid continued his impressive MG Owners' Club form at Snetterton, taking the spoils in both contests to jump from 30th to 11th.

Also on the move are two drivers who enjoyed further 750 Motor Club success at Cadwell.

Craig Land secured the Locost championship in style with two more wins, meaning he climbs 15 places and into 18th, while Alastair Topley twice topped Class B of Toyota MR2s in his Mk2 model to climb from 36th to 19th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18 2 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Dallara F397) 17 0 17 3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 17 0 17 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 15 0 15 5 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 6 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 14 0 14 7 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 3 14 8 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 14 14 9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13 10 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12 11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 11 0 11 12 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 11 0 11 13 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 14 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 15 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11 16 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 11 0 11 17 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 11 0 11 18 Craig Land (Locost 7) 8 3 11 19 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 10 11 20 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 11 11 21 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 22= Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10 22= Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10 24 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 10 0 10 25 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 10 0 10 26 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10 27 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10 28 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 10 0 10 29 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 10 0 10 30 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 8 2 10 31 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10 32 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10 33 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9 34 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9 35 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9 36 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 37 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 38 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 39 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9 40 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 8 1 9 41 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 3 9 42 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9 43 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9 44 Andrew Bourke (Alfa Romeo 156) 0 9 9 45 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 46 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 47 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 8 0 8 48 Patrick Blakeney-Edwards (Frazer Nash Super Sports/Frazer Nash Monoposto/Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza) 8 0 8 49 Tony Bishop (Dallara F307) 8 0 8 50 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.