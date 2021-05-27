Tickets Subscribe
National News

Jackson on top as Autosport's National Driver Rankings return

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Cam Jackson finished runner-up in last year's Autosport National Driver Rankings, but he is back at the top of the first winners' table of 2021.

Jackson on top as Autosport's National Driver Rankings return

Nearly two months of the English club racing season have now been completed and, with the win totals starting to increase, it seemed the perfect moment to restart our weekly updates.

The premise is simple: the driver who scores the most wins at the end of the year tops the rankings, which were revived last year having formerly been known as the Golden Helmet.

Every victory is equal - Phil Keen and Michael Igoe's win in the British GT opener at Brands Hatch carries just as much weight as Jamie Boot's triumph in the Equipe Libre race at Oulton Park.

Class wins also count, provided it's a class defined by different car characteristics rather than driver ability and that there were at least six starters.

Jackson was pipped to the post at the end of last year's shortened season by Castle Combe ace Gary Prebble, who snatched a double victory on the final weekend of the season that took him level on 15 wins with Jackson but the slightly higher average number of starters for his races gave him the top spot.

Jackson has continued to demonstrate fine form this season, notching up seven victories in Formula Ford 1600 and Formula Junior in his Winkelmann WDF2 and Brabham BT2 machines.

That's one more than Scott Parkin, whose triumphs have come in a number of different categories, including the Focus Cup and Trackday Championship, while his sixth was secured in the six-hour EnduroKa contest at Cadwell Park last weekend.

 

Veteran club racer Rod Birley is third on the leaderboard, also taking six wins in his Ford Escort WRC.

Honda Civic racer Alistair Camp was fortunate to pick up a brace of 750 Motor Club Hot Hatch triumphs at Donington Park last weekend after only initially being a reserve entry.

Those wins take his tally to five, while the other driver to have secured five outright wins so far this year is Historic F2/F3 competitor Andy Smith.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 7 0 7
2 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 6 0 6
3 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
4 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 5 0 5
5 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5
6 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4
8 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS) 4 0 4
9 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4
10 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4
11 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 4 0 4
12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 4 0 4
13 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4
14 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4
15 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4
16 Tony Bennett (Caterham R300) 3 1 4
17 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 2 2 4
18 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 3 4
19 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 4 4
20 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 4 4
21= Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 4 4
21= Jim Benson (BMW 330ci) 0 4 4
23 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 4 4
24 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 4 4
25 Richard Marsh (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 0 4 4
26 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 3 0 3
27= Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 3 0 3
27= Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 3 0 3
29 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 3 0 3
30 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 3 0 3
31 Oliver Reuben (BMW 1 Series/TVR Griffith) 3 0 3
32 Stephen Nuttall (Caterham 420R/Caterham Supersport) 3 0 3
33= John Seale (Lamborghini Huracan GT3) 3 0 3
33= Jamie Stanley (Lamborghini Huracan GT3) 3 0 3
35 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 3 0 3
36 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 3 0 3
37 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 3 0 3
38 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 3 0 3
39 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 3 0 3
40 Miles Griffiths (Ralt RT1/Ford GT40) 3 0 3
41 Jack Kingsbury (Renault Clio 182) 3 0 3
42 Toby Trice (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 0 3
43 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 3 0 3
44= Jamie Sturges (SEAT Leon TCR/Volkswagen Golf TCR) 3 0 3
44= Chris Butler (Ferrari 328 GTB) 3 0 3
46 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 3 0 3
47 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 3 0 3
48 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 3 0 3
49 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 3 0 3
50 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 3 0 3

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

