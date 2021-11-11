Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win
Cam Jackson maintained his lead in the Autosport National Driver Rankings after scoring a vital Walter Hayes Trophy class victory on a dramatic weekend in the battle for top spot.
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing
There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm
Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony
The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...
Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats
Ahead of this year’s 50th edition of the legendary contest, we speak to some of those involved in some of the best contests over the years
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend
The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership
This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting
A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive
From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work