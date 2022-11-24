Harrison in pole position to top Autosport National Driver Rankings

The Historic Formula Ford 1600 champion leads the way having secured 21 victories this year, but is just one win ahead of Mazda MX-5 ace Ben Short.

Third-placed Liam McGill - who won the Focus Cup and Scottish Fiesta crowns this year - also remains in contention should he enter the Boxing Day Plum Pudding season finale and enjoy success.

There have been relatively few changes to the winners' table in the final couple of weeks of the regular season with the most notable improver being David Drinkwater.

The 750 Motor Club Hot Hatch champion moves from sixth to fifth in the rankings after the WRC Developments Citroen C1 crew he was part of secured a class win in the opening segment of the three-part 12-hour Race of Remembrance at Anglesey earlier this month.

The latest victory has taken his 2022 tally to 18, all of which have been class successes and the overwhelming majority have been at the wheel of his BMW Compact.

David Drinkwater has climbed the rankings after a class win at the 12-hour Race of Remembrance at Anglesey Photo by: Steve Jones

Aside from Drinkwater, another change is Maximus Hall moving into the top 50 for the first time this year after taking a Junior Saloon Car hat-trick at Brands Hatch nearly a fortnight ago.

As well as moving him to 31st place, those three triumphs were enough for Hall to also clinch the title ahead of long-time points leader Harry Hickton.

The final change to the rankings comes after last weekend's sole race meeting at Brands Hatch, where Darren Goes claimed the Turismo X championship with a double win in his Audi RS3 TCR.

Those victories were his eighth and ninth of the year and have sent Goes into 50th position.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Brabham BT6/Dallara F397) 21 0 21 2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 20 0 20 3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 19 0 19 4 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18 5 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact/Citroen C1) 0 18 18 6 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 17 0 17 7 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 5 16 8 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 15 0 15 9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 10 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR/Spire RB7) 14 0 14 11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 13 0 13 12 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13 13 Craig Land (Locost 7) 10 3 13 14 Ali Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 12 13 15 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 13 13 16 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 12 0 12 17 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 12 0 12 18 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12 19 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 20 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 12 0 12 21 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12 22 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 12 0 12 23 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 11 0 11 24 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11 25 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 26 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11 27 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 9 2 11 28 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 5 11 29 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 30 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10 31 Maximus Hall (Citroen Saxo VTR) 10 0 10 32 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10 33 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10 34 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 9 1 10 35 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10 36 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10 37 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10 38 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 9 0 9 39 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9 40 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9 41 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 42 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 43 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9 44 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 9 0 9 45 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 46 Thomas Jack Lee (Ford Fiesta Mk6 ST150) 9 0 9 47 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 48 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 49 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9 50 Darren Goes (Audi RS3 TCR/Renault Clio) 7 2 9 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.