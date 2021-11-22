Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

GT4 Supercup champion Smalley chosen as new Porsche GB Junior

By:

Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion Adam Smalley has been selected as Porsche GB's Junior driver for 2022-23.

GT4 Supercup champion Smalley chosen as new Porsche GB Junior

The 20-year-old was one of four finalists who took part in a shootout at Silverstone earlier this month where a number of driving, fitness and media assessments took place.

Smalley faced strong competition from British GT4 champion Gus Burton, Porsche Sprint Challenge GB title winner Theo Edgerton and National Formula Ford 1600 frontrunner Alex Walker in the final but emerged triumphant.

He has secured £85,000 towards his budget for each of the next two Porsche Carrera Cup GB seasons and will benefit from a wealth of opportunities and support from the manufacturer.

Smalley follows in the footsteps of fellow former GT4 Supercup ace Harry King, who claimed the Carrera Cup crown in his first year as the Junior last season.

Each of the past four Junior drivers have now won the championship during their two years on the scheme.

Smalley said he had "no expectations" for the shootout and just wanted to do his best, the news he had won therefore coming as a surprise.

"I didn’t think I would win it at all – it was just a pleasure to be selected in the final four," he told Autosport.

"I put everything on the table and was pretty happy with how I did.

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in it – I was a bit nervous but more excited.

 

"The worst bit was on the way home having to wait a few weeks to find out the result!

"I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I would like to make the most of it and get out in the car as soon as possible."

Over 50 drivers initially applied to become the next Junior with these being whittled down to 12 who were invited to take part in an interview. Four of those drivers were then chosen for the final.

Porsche GB motorsport manager James MacNaughton added: "All four drivers put in very impressive and determined performances on the day, proving to us that they really wanted to be the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior for the next two years.

"Our decision process was as difficult as always, but Adam emerged ahead. However, we’re certain that Gus, Theo and Alex are all capable of impressing in Porsche Carrera Cup GB and we hope they join the grid in future.

"I am confident that Adam will thrive as he sets out to replicate the success of his Porsche peers and to act as a Porsche GB ambassador.

"We’re certainly excited to help enhance Adam's already exceptional skills both on and off the track during the next two years."

shares
comments

Related video

Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings
Previous article

Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings
Load comments
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston
National

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win
National

Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win

Latest news

GT4 Supercup champion Smalley chosen as new Porsche GB Junior
National National

GT4 Supercup champion Smalley chosen as new Porsche GB Junior

Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Birley storms into top six of Autosport National Driver Rankings

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston
National National

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey
National National

Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings

National
Nov 6, 2021
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm Plus

How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm

Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder

National
Nov 3, 2021
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony Plus

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...

National
Oct 29, 2021
Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats Plus

Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats

Ahead of this year’s 50th edition of the legendary contest, we speak to some of those involved in some of the best contests over the years

National
Oct 28, 2021
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend Plus

The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend

The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up

National
Oct 22, 2021
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall

National
Oct 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.