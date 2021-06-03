Tickets Subscribe
National News

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Stephen Lickorish

BMW racer Dave Griffin was the big mover in Autosport's National Driver Rankings after a busy bank holiday weekend of UK motorsport, as he jumped up to second place.

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The M3 E36 driver took three class wins at Donington Park over the weekend - in the Classic Sports Car Club's Modern Classics and Open Series categories and in the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Pre-93 Touring Car division - that took his combined tally to seven wins so far this season, allowing him to climb 15 places on the leaderboard.

Autosport began producing its winners' table last week now that two months of racing has taken place since club motorsport restarted in England. Overall and class triumphs both count towards the total, provided a class is defined by car characteristics and there were at least six starters within the division.

While Historic Formula Ford and Formula Junior driver Cam Jackson continues to lead the way, also on the move was Ben Short, the Mazda MX-5 racer taking two victories in the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup to leap up from seventh to third place.

Caterham driver Harry Senior was another to boost his total with a double win at Silverstone in the Caterham Graduates SigMax contest to take his tally to five and climb 23 spots to sixth.

Calum Lockie's triumph in a Ford Falcon at the Brands Hatch Masters Historic Festival took him up a place to seventh, while entering the top 10 was Castle Combe Formula Ford 1600 victor Oliver White.

Ben Short, 750 Motor Club MX-5 Cup

Ben Short, 750 Motor Club MX-5 Cup

Steve McDermid's unbeaten start to the MG Owners' Club season also sent him flying up the rankings from 43rd to 11th place as he took another two wins at Combe.

Two places behind him is last year's table-topper Gary Prebble. The Wiltshire circuit ace was not in action at Combe, instead competing in the Pre-03 Touring Cars category at Donington Park, where he took an overall and a class win in his Honda Civic.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 7 0 7
2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 2 5 7
3 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 6 0 6
5 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
6 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5
7 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
8 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 5 0 5
9 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5
10 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5
11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 0 5
12 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
13 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5
14 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4
15 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4
16 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4
17 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 4 0 4
18 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 4 0 4
19 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4
20 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4
21 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4
22 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 4 0 4
23 Tony Bennett (Caterham R300) 3 1 4
24 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 2 2 4
25 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 2 2 4
26 Bonamy Grimes (Duqueine LMP3/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 2 2 4
27 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 1 3 4
28 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 3 4
29 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 4 4
30 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 4 4
31= Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 4 4
31= Jim Benson (BMW 330ci) 0 4 4
33 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 4 4
34 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 4 4
35 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 4 4
36 Richard Marsh (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 0 4 4
37 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 3 0 3
38= Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 3 0 3
38= Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 3 0 3
40 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 3 0 3
41 Oliver Reuben (BMW 1 Series/TVR Griffith) 3 0 3
42 Stephen Nuttall (Caterham 420R/Caterham Supersport) 3 0 3
43= John Seale (Lamborghini Huracan GT3) 3 0 3
43= Jamie Stanley (Lamborghini Huracan GT3) 3 0 3
45 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 3 0 3
46 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R EP3) 3 0 3
47 AJ Owen (Honda Civic Type R) 3 0 3
48 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 3 0 3
49 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 3 0 3
50= Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 3 0 3
50= Tom Smith (MGB) 3 0 3

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Series National
Author Marcus Simmons

