Grange is new leader of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Piers Grange has returned to the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings for the first time in three months after taking two victories at Snetterton last weekend.

Scottish Legends ace Stewart Black had been in first place since mid-July but failed to achieve any wins on the series' away day at Oulton Park on Saturday and has now been usurped by Grange.

He added another Blue Oval Saloons Series victory in his Ford Escort Mk1 in Norfolk, but failed to finish the other race. An additional Pre-'66 Touring Cars triumph in his Mustang took his tally for the year to 14 and moves him one clear of Black as he climbs up from second.

But the battle to head the table is further intensifying as Dan Brown also took two wins at the weekend to boost his 2024 total to 12, having enjoyed a double Racing Hondas success at Donington Park. He moves therefore up from fourth to third on the leaderboard.

And joining Brown on 12 victories is Ben Short, who bagged a brace of his own in the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup around Silverstone's International layout. However, he suffered a rare defeat in the middle race following a last-lap shuffle and that prevented him rising more than the one place he climbed to fourth.

Further back, Ryan Cunningham also achieved double success in Racing Hondas, twice topping Class C at Donington to leap 13 spots to 13th.

While Black did not triumph at the weekend, Daniel Clark was among the Scottish Legends winners at Oulton as he topped the opening race - a result that means he moves from 19th to 15th in the rankings.

Short climbed one spot to fourth after two victories in the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup at Silverstone Photo by: Steve Jones

And rounding out the improvers inside the top half of the table is Andy Hiley. The Chronos HR1S pilot has enjoyed a successful Sport Specials season and took two more triumphs at Silverstone to rise 12 positions to 19th.

For more information about the range of insurance policies that Ryan offers, please head to ryanmi.com.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang) 7 7 14 2 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 13 0 13 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 12 0 12 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 5 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 10 0 10 6 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 7 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 8 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 10 0 10 9 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 10 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 10 0 10 11 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 10 0 10 12 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 1 10 13 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 10 10 14 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 15 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 9 0 9 16 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 17 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 9 0 9 18 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 9 0 9 19 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 9 0 9 20 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9 21 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 22 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 8 0 8 23 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 8 0 8 24 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 25 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 2 8 26 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 8 8 27 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 8 8 28 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7 29 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 30 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 7 0 7 31 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 32 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 7 0 7 33 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 7 0 7 34 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 7 0 7 35 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 36 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 37 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 7 0 7 38 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 6 1 7 39 David Bartholomew (PRS 1b) 6 1 7 40 Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper) 4 3 7 41 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7 42 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 3 4 7 43 Gordon Macmillan (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 3 4 7 44 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 4 7 45 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 6 7 46 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 7 7 47 Samuel Dennis (Honda Civic Type R) 0 7 7 48 Sam Shaw (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 49 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 6 0 6 50 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.