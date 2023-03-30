Subscribe
Previous / Inside Goodwood's plans for a shining diamond celebration
National News

Ex-F1 test driver Gonzalez makes racing comeback in Praga

Former IndyCar racer and Formula 1 test driver Rodolfo Gonzalez made a winning return to competition, after a long layoff, driving a Praga in the Britcar Prototype Cup last weekend.

By:
Ex-F1 test driver Gonzalez makes racing comeback in Praga

Gonzalez won the British F3 National class title with T-Sport in 2006, then raced in GP2 and tested for the Lotus/Caterham and Marussia F1 teams before a six-race IndyCar spell for Dale Coyne Racing in 2015. Subsequent health issues then sidelined the British-educated Venezuelan.

“I stopped because, for some time, I became slightly ill,” said the 36-year-old, who contributes to ESPN Argentina’s F1 coverage.

“I had a growing tumour in my middle ear and I felt I was losing a lot of balance.

“We had a deal to go IndyCar racing the year after with Dale; unfortunately, I wasn’t able to be medically fit so I had to stop.

“I went for a massive operation and then spent a year recovering from that. And, once you fall off the radar, it was very tough to come back.

“I lost all my sponsorship and then we had the bad crisis in Venezuela, so it just went downhill from there.
“I fell out of love with racing for a while but I think the more I tried to stay away, the more I wanted to come back.

“I was inspired by seeing [Fernando] Alonso come back to racing after a while off. [Robert] Kubica was a big inspiration, to see him after so long come back to racing. So I thought, ‘These guys are able to do it; why shouldn’t I? With enough training, perhaps I can do it.’”

Rodolfo Gonzalez driving an Idola Motorsport Praga at Silverstone

Rodolfo Gonzalez driving an Idola Motorsport Praga at Silverstone

Photo by: Steve Jones

Having sampled the Praga R1 during last November’s MotorsportDays LIVE event, Gonzalez agreed to return in an Idola Motorsport-prepared car.

He qualified second at Silverstone and, despite briefly slipping to third in wet conditions, forced a mistake from Charles Hall to win the opening sprint race.

The car he shared with Ruben Stanislaus, who featured in the recent BBC documentary Born to Race, suffered an electrical issue before his stint in the longer 50-minute contest.

“You don’t forget it!” smiled Gonzalez. “It comes back. It’s just in medium-to-high speed corners, you think, ‘Ah, could have gone faster’.

“I’d love to do the full season. I love the UK – it’s like being home for me, home away from home.”

shares
comments

Inside Goodwood's plans for a shining diamond celebration
More
Mark Paulson
The 1970s Porsche taking the fight to modern GT3s

The 1970s Porsche taking the fight to modern GT3s

National

The 1970s Porsche taking the fight to modern GT3s The 1970s Porsche taking the fight to modern GT3s

TT legend McGuinness makes car racing debut in Fun Cup

TT legend McGuinness makes car racing debut in Fun Cup

National

TT legend McGuinness makes car racing debut in Fun Cup TT legend McGuinness makes car racing debut in Fun Cup

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Plus
Plus
National

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Latest news

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

F1 Formula 1

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.