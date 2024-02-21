All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
National

DTM champion Gotz, Keen join 2 Seas for British GT assault

The 2 Seas Motorsport squad will field a two-car attack on this year’s British GT Championship, with 2021 DTM champion Maximilian Gotz and three-time British GT runner-up Phil Keen joining.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Ian Loggie / Jules Gounon - 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3

Ian Loggie / Jules Gounon - 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3

JEP / Motorsport Images

Gotz will make his debut in the British championship having been a long-time Mercedes factory driver and having first linked up with 2 Seas in the Gulf 12 Hours at the Yas Marina Circuit last December, finishing third.

Prior to that, the German won the Spa 24 Hours in 2013 and the Blancpain Sprint Cup crown the following year. He spent two seasons in the DTM during its full manufacturer era, then returned following its transition to GT3 for 2021 and secured the title with Mercedes outfit Team HRT.

The 38-year-old will form a Pro-Am partnership with Kevin Tse in British GT, the latter having finished second in the Silver-Am standings last season in a Sky Tempesta McLaren 720S.

The Macanese moves to 2 Seas after a space in the team opened up with James Cottingham, runner-up in British GT last season, moving to the World Endurance Championship with United Autosports.

"It is great to be back with the 2 Seas crew for 2024, and to be taking on a new challenge of British GT," said Gotz.

"We had a great run at the end of last year at the Gulf event, and they proved to be true challengers on the biggest stage.

"The British GT Championship has become one of the biggest domestic championships in recent years, and has seen some amazing racing, so I am really looking forward to being a part of it, joining up with Kevin, and seeing what we can do together."

Gotz will join Tse for British GT campaign in 2024

Gotz will join Tse for British GT campaign in 2024

Photo by: 2 Seas Motorsport

The second 2 Seas Mercedes-AMG will be filled by Keen and Ian Loggie, the 2022 overall champion remaining with the British-Bahrani operation for a second season after taking one win alongside Jules Gounon on his way to fifth in the standings last year.

Due to Gounon’s international commitments, Keen – who jointly holds the record for British GT overall race wins with 19 – returns full-time to the series after filling in for the Frenchman alongside Loggie at Portimao in 2023.

“It will be good to have a proper crack at it with Ian and see how we get on,” said 40-year-old Keen.

“Ian has progressed a lot. Even since the last round [in 2023] he’s made some improvements and he’s out in the car a lot.

"He’s doing a lot of different driving and I think we stand a good chance at the championship but, as always, it won’t be easy.”

The seven-round, nine-race British GT season gets underway on 1 April at Oulton Park.

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Obituary: Special Saloons star Tony Sugden dies aged 91

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
The importance of a return to India for Formula E

The importance of a return to India for Formula E

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The importance of a return to India for Formula E The importance of a return to India for Formula E

Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision"

Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision"

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision" Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision"

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Latest news

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
By James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
By Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe