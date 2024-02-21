DTM champion Gotz, Keen join 2 Seas for British GT assault

Gotz will make his debut in the British championship having been a long-time Mercedes factory driver and having first linked up with 2 Seas in the Gulf 12 Hours at the Yas Marina Circuit last December, finishing third.

Prior to that, the German won the Spa 24 Hours in 2013 and the Blancpain Sprint Cup crown the following year. He spent two seasons in the DTM during its full manufacturer era, then returned following its transition to GT3 for 2021 and secured the title with Mercedes outfit Team HRT.

The 38-year-old will form a Pro-Am partnership with Kevin Tse in British GT, the latter having finished second in the Silver-Am standings last season in a Sky Tempesta McLaren 720S.

The Macanese moves to 2 Seas after a space in the team opened up with James Cottingham, runner-up in British GT last season, moving to the World Endurance Championship with United Autosports.

"It is great to be back with the 2 Seas crew for 2024, and to be taking on a new challenge of British GT," said Gotz.

"We had a great run at the end of last year at the Gulf event, and they proved to be true challengers on the biggest stage.

"The British GT Championship has become one of the biggest domestic championships in recent years, and has seen some amazing racing, so I am really looking forward to being a part of it, joining up with Kevin, and seeing what we can do together."

Gotz will join Tse for British GT campaign in 2024 Photo by: 2 Seas Motorsport

The second 2 Seas Mercedes-AMG will be filled by Keen and Ian Loggie, the 2022 overall champion remaining with the British-Bahrani operation for a second season after taking one win alongside Jules Gounon on his way to fifth in the standings last year.

Due to Gounon’s international commitments, Keen – who jointly holds the record for British GT overall race wins with 19 – returns full-time to the series after filling in for the Frenchman alongside Loggie at Portimao in 2023.

“It will be good to have a proper crack at it with Ian and see how we get on,” said 40-year-old Keen.

“Ian has progressed a lot. Even since the last round [in 2023] he’s made some improvements and he’s out in the car a lot.

"He’s doing a lot of different driving and I think we stand a good chance at the championship but, as always, it won’t be easy.”

The seven-round, nine-race British GT season gets underway on 1 April at Oulton Park.