Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup Next / The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue
National News

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

A successful weekend for Michael Cullen, featuring class wins in two different countries, has propelled the Irishman to fifth in Autosport's National Driver Rankings.

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Cullen has been the pacesetter all season in the predominantly Mondello Park-based Irish Stryker series and that continued as the category made the trip north of the border to Kirkistown on Saturday.

He won the Stryker element of two races combined with the Roadsports division to take his ninth and 10th triumphs of 2021.

Cullen then headed across the Irish Sea to Oulton Park for the Gold Cup meeting, where he won his class in the second Historic Touring Car race on Monday in a Lotus Cortina, a victory that means he has gained 22 places on the leaderboard.

The only other change inside the top 10 of the winners' table on a busy bank holiday weekend of club motorsport was BMW M3 E36 pilot Dave Griffin triumphing in both of the Pre-93 and Pre-03 Classic Touring Car races at Cadwell Park on Monday, sending him from 18th to sixth spot.

Further down the table, Andy Smith jumped up 20 places from 35th after taking three successes over the Oulton Historic Sports Car Club meeting.

While the Gold Cup for the aggregate Formula 2 winner eluded him when engine woes struck his BDG-powered March 742, he did still win the opening contest as well as taking two Classic F3 class victories in his 783.

 

Completing the HSCC victors on the rise in the top 25 was John Davison, who piloted his Lotus Elan to class glory in the Historic Road Sports race to improve by eight positions and grab 21st place.

Davison was also a class winner in the Guards Trophy, but there were fewer than six starters within the smaller GT category and this victory therefore does not count towards his total.

Away from Oulton, Mazda MX-5 ace Sam Smith added an eighth win to his total for the year, taking the spoils in the MX-5 Supercup opener, for Mk3 models of the sportscar, at Cadwell Park to move from 33rd to 24th.

Also enjoying success in Lincolnshire was four-time Compact Cup champion Steven Dailly, who secured another double victory to leap up 24 places and into 25th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
3 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12
4 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11
5 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 8 3 11
6 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11
7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
8 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
9 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
10 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
11 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10
12 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 9 1 10
13 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 8 2 10
14 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 8 2 10
15 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 8 2 10
16 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 9 0 9
17 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 9 0 9
18 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 9 0 9
19 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 9 0 9
20 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 4 9
21 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 7 9
22 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 9 9
23 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
24 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
25 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 8 0 8
26 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8
27 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8
28 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
29 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8
30 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 8 0 8
31 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 8 0 8
32 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 8 0 8
33 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 8 0 8
34 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8
35 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8
36 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 8 8
37 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7
38= Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
38= Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 7 0 7
40 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7
41 Adam Smalley (Ginetta G55 GT4) 7 0 7
42 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 0 7
43 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7
44 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7
45 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 6 1 7
46 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 4 7
47 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S/Honda Civic Type R) 1 6 7
48 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 6 7
49 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7
50 Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ) 0 7 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

Previous article

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

Next article

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

1 h
2
Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

1 h
3
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more

17 h
4
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

17 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

2 d
Latest news
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus
NTNL

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

29m
Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

32m
TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup
NTNL

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

1 h
Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022
NTNL

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022

2 h
Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return
NTNL

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

18 h
More
Marcus Simmons
Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame Thruxton II
BTCC

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner Thruxton II
BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus
National National

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations

National
29m
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus
National National

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup
National National

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022
National National

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.