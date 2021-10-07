Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
National News

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Michael Cullen has struck back and retaken third place in Autosport's National Driver Rankings after completing his unbeaten campaign in the Irish Stryker series.

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Cullen added a further two victories to take his 2021 tally to 15 at Mondello Park last weekend, despite having already sealed the title at the previous round.

He had slipped a place behind F3 Cup dominator Stefano Leaney on the leaderboard last week but the latest wins mean he is now back to third.

However, he missed out on the chance to tie with long-time table-topper Cam Jackson on 17 victories this year after he was forced out of the Fiesta ST opener with damage.

Cullen launched an entertaining fightback in the second contest but could only progress to fourth by the flag.

Two other drivers were also on the march inside the top 10 of the rankings, with a brace of wins at Oulton Park handing James Little a large jump up the leaderboard - moving from 21st to seventh.

The F355 Challenge racer had three entertaining tussles with Wayne Marrs across the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic contests in Cheshire, with the pair virtually inseparable throughout.

James Little and Wayne Marrs battle it out in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic at Oulton Park

James Little and Wayne Marrs battle it out in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic at Oulton Park

Completing the drivers on the rise near the top of the table was Scott Parkin.

He returned to winning ways in the Trackday Trophy race at Snetterton his VW Golf, inheriting the victory when the on-the-road winner was handed a penalty in lieu of having not stopped when the race ended early.

Parkin was less than half a second away from adding a second overall win over the Norfolk weekend, just missing out in the Trackday Championship mini-enduro.

But he still took class honours and therefore leapt up from 23rd to ninth on the winners' table.

Further back, father-and-son duo Richard and Sam Neary jointly won the GT Cup crown at Snetterton, but Sam has pulled clear of his dad in the rankings.

Neary Jr won the second single-driver sprint contest to take his 2021 total to 11 wins and move to 13th place, four spots ahead of his father.

Alongside Cullen, another Irish racer to make gains was SEAT Supercup driver Shane Murphy.

He was only victorious once at Mondello this time but it was still enough to improve his position by 10 places as he climbed to 23rd.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 15 0 15
3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15
4 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14
5 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12
6 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12
7 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 12 0 12
8 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12
9 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 10 2 12
10 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12
11 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12
12 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 11 0 11
13 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11
14 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 11 0 11
15 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 2 11
16 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11
17 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
18 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
19 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10
20 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10
21 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 10 0 10
22 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10
23 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 10 0 10
24 Jim Larkham (Radical PR6) 10 0 10
25 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 8 2 10
26 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 7 3 10
27 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 3 7 10
28 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 10 10
29 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10
30 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 9 0 9
31 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
32 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9
33 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9
34 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9
35 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9
36 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 4 9
37 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9
38 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55 GT4) 0 9 9
39 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
40 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8
41 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
42 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8
43 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8
44 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
45 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 8 0 8
46 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
47 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 7 1 8
48 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 1 8
49 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8
50= Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 8 8
50= Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 8 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours

Previous article

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

3 h
2
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

1 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

4 h
4
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

1 h
5
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2 d
Latest news
Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

4m
Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
NTNL

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours

Oct 6, 2021
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus
HIST

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

Oct 4, 2021
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus
NTNL

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

Oct 1, 2021
F2 squad Virtuosi latest new team to commit to British F4
NTNL

F2 squad Virtuosi latest new team to commit to British F4

Sep 30, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Leaney leaps up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Leaney leaps up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work

Historics
Oct 4, 2021
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with

National
Oct 1, 2021
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up Plus

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear

National
Sep 23, 2021
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations

National
Sep 2, 2021
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021

Latest news

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
National National

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus
Historics Historics

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus
National National

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.