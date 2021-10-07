Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Cullen added a further two victories to take his 2021 tally to 15 at Mondello Park last weekend, despite having already sealed the title at the previous round.

He had slipped a place behind F3 Cup dominator Stefano Leaney on the leaderboard last week but the latest wins mean he is now back to third.

However, he missed out on the chance to tie with long-time table-topper Cam Jackson on 17 victories this year after he was forced out of the Fiesta ST opener with damage.

Cullen launched an entertaining fightback in the second contest but could only progress to fourth by the flag.

Two other drivers were also on the march inside the top 10 of the rankings, with a brace of wins at Oulton Park handing James Little a large jump up the leaderboard - moving from 21st to seventh.

The F355 Challenge racer had three entertaining tussles with Wayne Marrs across the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic contests in Cheshire, with the pair virtually inseparable throughout.

James Little and Wayne Marrs battle it out in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic at Oulton Park

Completing the drivers on the rise near the top of the table was Scott Parkin.

He returned to winning ways in the Trackday Trophy race at Snetterton his VW Golf, inheriting the victory when the on-the-road winner was handed a penalty in lieu of having not stopped when the race ended early.

Parkin was less than half a second away from adding a second overall win over the Norfolk weekend, just missing out in the Trackday Championship mini-enduro.

But he still took class honours and therefore leapt up from 23rd to ninth on the winners' table.

Further back, father-and-son duo Richard and Sam Neary jointly won the GT Cup crown at Snetterton, but Sam has pulled clear of his dad in the rankings.

Neary Jr won the second single-driver sprint contest to take his 2021 total to 11 wins and move to 13th place, four spots ahead of his father.

Alongside Cullen, another Irish racer to make gains was SEAT Supercup driver Shane Murphy.

He was only victorious once at Mondello this time but it was still enough to improve his position by 10 places as he climbed to 23rd.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 15 0 15 3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15 4 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14 5 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12 6 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12 7 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 12 0 12 8 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12 9 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 10 2 12 10 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12 11 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12 12 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 11 0 11 13 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11 14 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 11 0 11 15 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 2 11 16 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11 17 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 18 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 19 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10 20 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10 21 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 10 0 10 22 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10 23 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 10 0 10 24 Jim Larkham (Radical PR6) 10 0 10 25 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 8 2 10 26 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 7 3 10 27 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 3 7 10 28 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 10 10 29 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10 30 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 9 0 9 31 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 32 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9 33 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9 34 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9 35 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9 36 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 4 9 37 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9 38 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55 GT4) 0 9 9 39 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8 40 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 41 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 42 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 43 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8 44 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 45 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 8 0 8 46 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 47 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 7 1 8 48 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 1 8 49 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8 50= Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 8 8 50= Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 8 8 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.