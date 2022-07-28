Tickets Subscribe
National News

Cockell surges up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

It may have been a relatively quiet weekend of UK motorsport, but there were still plenty of changes in Autosport's National Driver Rankings, notably Dave Cockell rising to third place.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Co-author:
Marcus Simmons
Cockell surges up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The Modified Fords ace was back to his unstoppable form at Snetterton - having suffered a steering problem last time out at Oulton Park - and grabbed all three wins in his Escort Cosworth.

Those latest successes take his tally to 10 and have allowed him to rocket 19 places up the leaderboard and close in on long-time table-topper Lucky Khera.

Another driver to move into the top 10 is Mazda MX-5 star Fraser Fenwick.

The Mk1 racer did not actually win either of the MX-5 Championship contests on the road at Oulton Park, but was promoted to the race-one win after Steve Foden was handed a track-limits penalty.

Fenwick's seasonal total therefore increases to nine, sending him from 13th to sixth in the table.

Further back, Jasver Sapra was another victor at Snetterton, utterly dominating the Clubsport Trophy mini-enduro after overcoming qualifying throttle linkage troubles on his BMW M3.

 

It was his eighth win of the year and means he has jumped up five places into 15th in the rankings.

There were also a cluster of drivers to secure their seventh triumph of the year, the highest-placed of these being Mikey Doble in 23rd.

The Compact Cup ace returned to form at Oulton with a double win - after his unbeaten streak ended at the previous meeting at Anglesey - to move up from outside the top 50.

Doble is one place above another double winner from the weekend, Northern Saloon and Sports Car frontrunner Jon Woolfitt.

The Spire GTR pilot, who also was not in the winners' table last week, took the honours in both of the Anglesey battles, despite facing some stiff opposition from the 'VW Beetle' of Matty Cobb.

NATIONAL NOVELTIES: The unusual Radical Beetle 

Completing the trio of additional drivers on seven wins is Wayne Marrs, after he was successful in the opening Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic race at Anglesey.

But, with four races over the course of the Welsh weekend, the F355 Challenge driver missed out on a golden opportunity to further boost his position as crank sensor woes hampered the rest of his event.

Marrs therefore only gained 12 places to move into 25th position.

 

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13
2 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11
3 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 10 0 10
4 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 10 0 10
5 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10
6 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9
7 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
8 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
9 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9
10 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9
11 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 6 3 9
12 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9
13 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
14 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9
15 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
16 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 8 0 8
17 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8
18 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8
19 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
20 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8
21 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 2 8
22 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
23 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 7 0 7
24 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 7 0 7
25 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7
26 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7
27 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7
28 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7
29 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 7 0 7
30 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7
31 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7
32 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7
33 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 1 6 7
34 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 7 7
35 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 6 0 6
36 Geoff Newman (Caterham Roadsport/Caterham 310R) 6 0 6
37 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6
38 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 6 0 6
39 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 6 0 6
40 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 0 6
41 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 6 0 6
42 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13/Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6
43 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 6 0 6
44 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
45 Tim Bates (Porsche 911) 6 0 6
46 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 6 0 6
47 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
48 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6
49 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 1 6
50 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 2 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Pics by Richard Styles and Mick Walker

shares
comments
