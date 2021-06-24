Tickets Subscribe
Frenetic Mazda and Formula Ford battles on weekend of national action
National News

Camp pitches for Autosport National Driver Rankings glory

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Honda Civic racer Alistair Camp has moved up to second spot in Autosport's National Driver Rankings after taking his eighth win of 2021 at Brands Hatch.

Camp pitches for Autosport National Driver Rankings glory

Camp's jump from third to second on the leaderboard is the only change in the top 10 of the rankings after a quiet weekend of national motorsport.

Camp could have further closed the gap on leader Cam Jackson with two other Civic Cup races taking place over the weekend in Kent, but he finished second in the opener and went off in race two.

Further down the winners' table, National Formula Ford 1600 driver Max Esterson has moved into 20th place from outside the top 50 after two triumphs at Silverstone.

But his wins weren't without controversy as he was victorious in the opening contest despite sending three-time Walter Hayes Trophy winner Joey Foster spinning.

Max Esterson

Max Esterson

There were just a handful of other changes on the leaderboard with Nic Grindrod (28th place) and Chris Southcott (30th spot) both moving into the top 50 after double wins at Oulton Park.

Grindrod's Citroen C1 claimed the spoils comfortably in each CityCar Cup contest, while Southcott's Peugeot 205 won both Track Attack races, despite coming under intense pressure in the second.

Further down the rankings, Stewart Black took a quartet of Scottish Legends wins at Knockhill to move into 44th, four spots behind Reece Jones - who grabbed two Pickup Truck victories as the series visited Scotland.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 11 0 11
2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 8 0 8
3 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 3 5 8
4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 7 0 7
5 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
7 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
8 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
9 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
10 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6
13 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6
14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5
15 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
16 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5
17 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5
18 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5
19 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5
20 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5
21 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5
22 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
23 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5
24 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 1 4 5
25 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 5 5
26 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5
27 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5
28 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 4 0 4
29 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4
30 Chris Southcott (Peugeot 205) 4 0 4
31 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4
32 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4
33 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4
34 Chris Jones (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4
35 Lee Morgan (Jedi Mk6/7) 4 0 4
36 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 4 0 4
37 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4
38 Joe Stables (Radical PR6) 4 0 4
39 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4
40 Reece Jones (SHP Pickup) 4 0 4
41 Scott Mittell (Mittell MC-41 RR) 4 0 4
42 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4
43 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4
44 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4
45 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4
46 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 0 4
47 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 4 0 4
48= Ric Wood (Holden Commodore/Nissan Skyline) 3 1 4
48= Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 3 1 4
50 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 3 1 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included.

Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

