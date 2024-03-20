All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
National

BTCC star Turkington eyes further club outings after Silverstone Mazda races

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington made a guest appearance in the Mazda MX-5 Supercup at Silverstone last weekend, and has further club-level outings planned in 2024.

Steve Hindle
auto turkington 3

The 67-time BTCC race winner was competing in a Paul Sheard-prepared car and managed to come away with a best result of 12th in the third and final race.

Turkington, who is expected to race in the BTCC this season with Team BMW once again, told Autosport he was there purely for fun, having been impressed when he saw the championship previously.

“We came to watch the Mini Se7ens and Miglias here last year, and we saw these out too, and I just thought, ‘That looks like fun’,” he said.

“It’s been five months since my last race at Brands Hatch and, with touring cars, there isn’t that much seat time before the season starts so, as this is just down the road, I thought why not give it a go and dust a few cobwebs off.

“I love my motorsport but obviously, I’m limited as to what else I have time to do, so this was the perfect opportunity to just turn up and have a bit of fun.”

Turkington plans to race again in the Mazda category as well as in other series this season alongside his BTCC commitments, which are due to begin on 27-28 April at Donington Park.

Turkington has also got CSCC outing planned in Smith's BMW

Turkington has also got CSCC outing planned in Smith's BMW

Photo by: Richard Styles

Before that, though, Turkington is set to race at this weekend’s Classic Sports Car Club meeting, also at Donington.

“I’m going to do the Snetterton [Mazda] round as well [in April] and this weekend, I’ll be out at Donington, partnering Mark Smith in the E36 BMW,” added Turkington.

“I’ve raced with Mark and Amspeed for quite a long time now, last time out at Spa being undoubtedly one of my personal highlights of the year.

“There’s also a plan to race a Mini Se7en, again at Donington, in a couple of weeks’ time.

“The BTCC is my job, and the weekends can be pretty stressful, so we just thought that it would be nice if we could do some racing in a more relaxed environment, where the only thing that matters is that I’m smiling when I get home.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What we're looking forward to in national racing in 2024
Next article Is this the most radical 2CV ever built?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Steve Hindle
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

National
The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival
A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans

A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans

Historics
Le Mans Classic
A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans
Colin Turkington
More from
Colin Turkington
Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season

Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season

BTCC
Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season
BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

BTCC
Snetterton
BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

Plus
Plus
BTCC
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

Latest news

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

NTNL National
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round

Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Marcus Pye
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
By James Newbold
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
By Ben Anderson
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe