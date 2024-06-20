Brown back to the top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Dan Brown has returned to the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings after adding another victory to his tally last weekend.

Brown has continually oscillated between the top few spots on the leaderboard ever since Autosport began producing its winners' tables last month.

But, after taking a 10th triumph of the year, in the Racing Hondas category at Brands Hatch, he has now edged Stewart Black out of first place by virtue of Brown's wins being achieved with a higher average grid size.

Yet Brown could have further consolidated his position by making it a double win. He led for much of the opening Kent race but slipped off at Paddock Hill Bend in the closing stages and therefore had to settle for second.

One driver who did take a double win in Racing Hondas, however, was Ryan Cunningham. The Civic EP3 pilot topped his class in each race to climb 29 places up the rankings and into fifth.

The only other change inside the top 10 this week comes from Michael Blackburn. He was victorious in each of the Fiesta ST150 Challenge bouts at Anglesey to climb an impressive 36 positions to move into ninth having taken his 2024 total to six wins.

Further back, multiple MG Owners Club champion Steve McDermid bagged another brace, this time at Castle Combe, to jump from outside the top 50 to 13th.

Another driver who twice won at Anglesey was Patrick Fletcher. The Mazda MX-5 Supercup racer was narrowly beaten by Aidan Hills in the middle contest for Mk3 models of the sportscar, but topped the other two to similarly join the table in 20th.

Deagen Fairclough Photo by: Mick Walker

He is two places ahead of British Formula 4 points leader Deagen Fairclough, who bagged another triumph at Silverstone. But he was caught up in an incident in race two and had to settle for the runner-up spot in the finale, so therefore only gains 24 positions.

Also taking one win at the weekend was Harrison Chamberlain, whose sole Combe Saloons success in his Volkswagen Golf enables him to improve from outside the top 50 to 26th.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10 2 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 10 0 10 3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 3 8 4 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7 5 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 7 7 6 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6 7 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 8 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6 9 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 0 6 10 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 11 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 6 0 6 12 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6 13 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 1 6 14 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 2 6 15 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 5 0 5 16 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 17 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5 18 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 19 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 20 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 5 0 5 21 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/TVR Griffith) 5 0 5 22 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 5 0 5 23 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 24 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 5 0 5 25 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 26 Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 5 0 5 27 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5 28 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5 29 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5 30 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 5 0 5 31 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 5 0 5 32 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 4 1 5 33 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 4 1 5 34 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 3 5 35 Josh Files (Honda Civic EP3) 2 3 5 36 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 2 3 5 37 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 3 5 38 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 4 5 39 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 1 4 5 40 Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4) 0 5 5 41 Ashley Dibden (Dallara F307) 0 5 5 42 CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI) 0 5 5 43 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 4 0 4 44 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 45 Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 4 0 4 46 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 4 0 4 47 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4 48 Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3) 4 0 4 49 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 4 0 4 50 Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Lead image by Rob Atkins