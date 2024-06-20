Brown back to the top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
There is another new leader in the battle to top the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings as Racing Hondas star Dan Brown retakes first place
Deagen Fairclough
Photo by: Mick Walker
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|10
|0
|10
|2
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|10
|0
|10
|3
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2)
|5
|3
|8
|4
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|7
|0
|7
|5
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|7
|7
|6
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|6
|0
|6
|7
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|8
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|6
|0
|6
|10
|Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|6
|0
|6
|11
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|6
|0
|6
|12
|Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza)
|6
|0
|6
|13
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170)
|5
|1
|6
|14
|Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5)
|4
|2
|6
|15
|Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang)
|5
|0
|5
|16
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|5
|0
|5
|17
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|5
|0
|5
|18
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|19
|Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|20
|Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|5
|0
|5
|21
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/TVR Griffith)
|5
|0
|5
|22
|Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421)
|5
|0
|5
|23
|Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW)
|5
|0
|5
|24
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|5
|0
|5
|25
|James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|5
|0
|5
|26
|Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI)
|5
|0
|5
|27
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|5
|0
|5
|28
|Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10)
|5
|0
|5
|29
|Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup)
|5
|0
|5
|30
|Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car)
|5
|0
|5
|31
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|5
|0
|5
|32
|Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R)
|4
|1
|5
|33
|Peter Drennan (Global GT Light)
|4
|1
|5
|34
|Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7)
|2
|3
|5
|35
|Josh Files (Honda Civic EP3)
|2
|3
|5
|36
|Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII)
|2
|3
|5
|37
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|3
|5
|38
|Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79)
|1
|4
|5
|39
|Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02)
|1
|4
|5
|40
|Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4)
|0
|5
|5
|41
|Ashley Dibden (Dallara F307)
|0
|5
|5
|42
|CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI)
|0
|5
|5
|43
|Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R)
|4
|0
|4
|44
|Mark White (Honda Civic Type R)
|4
|0
|4
|45
|Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI)
|4
|0
|4
|46
|Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth)
|4
|0
|4
|47
|Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n)
|4
|0
|4
|48
|Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3)
|4
|0
|4
|49
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|4
|0
|4
|50
|Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|4
|0
|4
