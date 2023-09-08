Boxster ace Lovell fights his way to brink of Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10
Porsche Boxster ace Jonathan Lovell is the highest-placed improver in Autosport's National Driver Rankings this week after a trio of Brands Hatch wins.
Lovell has been the driver to beat in the Boxster Cup this year and took his 2023 tally to 11 with his hat-trick at the Festival of Porsche event. Those victories have in turn sent him 11th in Autosport's winners' table, a rise of 18 places.
Despite relatively few club race meetings taking place last weekend, there was still quite a bit of shuffling in the rankings - but all of it occurred outside of the top 10.
Graham Fennymore has moved up to 12th with two victories of his own at Croft, which sealed him a second Historic Formula Ford 2000 title. They also enable him to move 10 spots up the leaderboard.
Titles were also decided at Donington Park at the Caterham 50th birthday Festival with the 270R crown going the way of Freddie Chiddicks after a close season-long battle with Charlie Lower.
Chiddicks emerged triumphant in the first two Leicestershire races, enough for him to seal the championship and sit out the finale. It also means he improves from 35th to 17th in the table.
Meanwhile, Fennymore was not the only historic single-seater driver to leave Yorkshire with another title to their name.
Callum Grant secured a third Historic FF1600 conquest with a brace of wins that also sent him rocketing 23 places upwards to 21st in the rankings.
Grant was on form in Historic FF1600 to clinch a third title at Croft, taking two wins after duels with Ben Simms
Photo by: Steve Jones
Samuel Harrison has been the class of the Historic F3 field again this year and also ensured title glory with a Croft double, in turn taking last year's table-topper from outside the top 50 to 27th spot.
Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior)
|16
|0
|16
|2
|James Clarke (Phantom PR22)
|14
|0
|14
|3
|Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe)
|14
|0
|14
|4
|Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13)
|14
|0
|14
|5
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5)
|12
|1
|13
|6
|Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|12
|0
|12
|7
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S)
|12
|0
|12
|8
|Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107)
|11
|0
|11
|9
|Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR)
|11
|0
|11
|10
|Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|11
|0
|11
|11
|Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S)
|10
|1
|11
|12
|Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81)
|10
|0
|10
|13
|Jason West (BMW M3 E46)
|10
|0
|10
|14
|Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4)
|10
|0
|10
|15
|Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic)
|3
|7
|10
|16
|Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST)
|9
|0
|9
|17
|Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R)
|9
|0
|9
|18
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S)
|9
|0
|9
|19
|Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe)
|9
|0
|9
|20
|Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI)
|9
|0
|9
|21
|Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A)
|8
|1
|9
|22
|Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe)
|7
|2
|9
|23
|Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94)
|0
|9
|9
|24
|Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R)
|8
|0
|8
|25
|James Lay (Radical SR3)
|8
|0
|8
|26
|Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW)
|8
|0
|8
|27
|Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B)
|8
|0
|8
|28
|Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB)
|8
|0
|8
|29
|Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14)
|8
|0
|8
|30
|Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|8
|0
|8
|31
|Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R)
|8
|0
|8
|32
|Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6)
|7
|1
|8
|33
|Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46)
|6
|2
|8
|34
|Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST)
|5
|3
|8
|35
|Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T)
|2
|6
|8
|36
|Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307)
|7
|0
|7
|37
|Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n)
|7
|0
|7
|38
|Ben Wheatley (Caterham 7 Sigma 135)
|7
|0
|7
|39
|Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8)
|7
|0
|7
|40
|Charlie Lower (Caterham 7 270R)
|7
|0
|7
|41
|Steven Larkham (Radical PR6)
|7
|0
|7
|42
|Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3)
|7
|0
|7
|43
|Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R)
|6
|1
|7
|44
|Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Shelby Cobra/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS/Lister-Jaguar Knobbly/Jaguar E-type)
|6
|1
|7
|45
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|6
|1
|7
|46
|Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator)
|6
|1
|7
|47
|Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en)
|6
|1
|7
|48
|Mark White (Honda Civic Type R)
|4
|3
|7
|49
|Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4)
|2
|5
|7
|50
|Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade)
|2
|5
|7
All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.
Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.
Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.
Latest news
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.