Boxster ace Lovell fights his way to brink of Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10

Lovell has been the driver to beat in the Boxster Cup this year and took his 2023 tally to 11 with his hat-trick at the Festival of Porsche event. Those victories have in turn sent him 11th in Autosport's winners' table, a rise of 18 places.

Despite relatively few club race meetings taking place last weekend, there was still quite a bit of shuffling in the rankings - but all of it occurred outside of the top 10.

Graham Fennymore has moved up to 12th with two victories of his own at Croft, which sealed him a second Historic Formula Ford 2000 title. They also enable him to move 10 spots up the leaderboard.

Titles were also decided at Donington Park at the Caterham 50th birthday Festival with the 270R crown going the way of Freddie Chiddicks after a close season-long battle with Charlie Lower.

Chiddicks emerged triumphant in the first two Leicestershire races, enough for him to seal the championship and sit out the finale. It also means he improves from 35th to 17th in the table.

Meanwhile, Fennymore was not the only historic single-seater driver to leave Yorkshire with another title to their name.

Callum Grant secured a third Historic FF1600 conquest with a brace of wins that also sent him rocketing 23 places upwards to 21st in the rankings.

Grant was on form in Historic FF1600 to clinch a third title at Croft, taking two wins after duels with Ben Simms Photo by: Steve Jones

Samuel Harrison has been the class of the Historic F3 field again this year and also ensured title glory with a Croft double, in turn taking last year's table-topper from outside the top 50 to 27th spot.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 0 14 3 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14 5 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 7 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 12 0 12 8 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 11 0 11 10 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 11 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 10 1 11 12 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 10 0 10 13 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 14 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10 15 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 3 7 10 16 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 9 0 9 17 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 18 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9 19 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 20 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 21 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 8 1 9 22 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 2 9 23 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 24 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 25 James Lay (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 26 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8 27 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 8 0 8 28 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 29 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 30 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 31 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 8 0 8 32 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8 33 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 6 2 8 34 Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 3 8 35 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 36 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 7 0 7 37 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 7 0 7 38 Ben Wheatley (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 7 0 7 39 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 7 0 7 40 Charlie Lower (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 41 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7 42 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 7 0 7 43 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 6 1 7 44 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Shelby Cobra/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS/Lister-Jaguar Knobbly/Jaguar E-type) 6 1 7 45 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 46 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 6 1 7 47 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 6 1 7 48 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 4 3 7 49 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7 50 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 5 7 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.