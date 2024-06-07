Black beats Brown to head Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

The reigning series champion enjoyed a successful event at Knockhill last weekend, where he won four of the six Legends races as both the clockwise and anti-clockwise layouts of the Scottish circuit were used.

Those triumphs take his 2024 tally to 10 victories and move him one clear of Dan Brown, who in turn knocked Piers Grange - now down to third - off first place last week. Black's success enables him to climb up from third on the previous leaderboard.

Further back, there are only two other changes inside the top 10, the highest-placed of those being Richard Neary.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 driver jumps from outside last week's top 50 and into fifth, having taken three GT Cup victories at Snetterton.

Another driver to enjoy GT Cup glory was Mikey Porter, however the small number of starters in the GTH class for GT4 machinery - as numbers in the category have generally dwindled - means his latest wins do not count towards his total and he slips to 22nd.

Rounding off the top-10 improvers is Andy Southcott, who climbs 14 places into eighth having taken a Special Saloons & Modsports win at Silverstone.

The MG Midget Lenham pilot came within an inch of a double victory, but ran out of fuel on the final lap of the first race - thereby denying him the chance to move closer towards the leaderboard's summit.

Andy Southcott was a winner at Silverstone in Special Saloons & Modsports Photo by: Mick Walker

Another driver to register multiple wins at Knockhill was Ron Cumming in his Nemesis Kit Car. He could not quite match Black's quartet - fading brakes prevented him from taking a Modsports clean sweep - but his three victories still send him soaring from outside last week's table to 17th spot.

Elsewhere, Colin Peach added another couple of Sports 2000 class successes at Brands Hatch to jump to 21st, while Mark White now heads the horde of drivers on four 2024 wins in 25th place, having twice charged his Honda Civic to Armed Forces Race Challenge glory at Oulton Park.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 10 0 10 2 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 9 0 9 3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 3 8 4 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6 5 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 6 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 6 0 6 7 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6 8 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5 9 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 10 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 5 0 5 11 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 12 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 13 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 5 0 5 14 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 15 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5 16 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5 17 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 5 0 5 18 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 3 2 5 19 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 2 3 5 20 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 3 5 21 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 1 4 5 22 Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4) 0 5 5 23 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 5 5 24 CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI) 0 5 5 25 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 26 Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 4 0 4 27 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 4 0 4 28 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4 29 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 30 Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3) 4 0 4 31 George Line (Dallara F308) 4 0 4 32 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 33 Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4 34 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4 35 Colin Philpott (Jaguar XJS) 4 0 4 36 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 4 0 4 37 Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 4 0 4 38 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 4 0 4 39 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S) 4 0 4 40 Mike Jenvey (Jenvey Gunn) 4 0 4 41 Steve Dickens (Mallock U2 Mk29) 4 0 4 42 Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 4 0 4 43 Linus Granfors (Tatuus F4-TO14) 4 0 4 44 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 4 0 4 45 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 4 0 4 46 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 4 0 4 47 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker) 4 0 4 48 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 4 0 4 49 Lee Malone (Legends Coupe) 4 0 4 50 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.