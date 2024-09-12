Black and Brown back to the top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
Black retakes first place despite mixed weekend amid a wealth of changes at the summit of the leaderboard
It's all change at the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings as Scottish Legends star Stewart Black has retaken first, while Dan Brown is up to second.
Black grabbed another two wins at Knockhill last weekend to take his 2024 tally to 15 and knock Piers Grange off top spot for the first time in almost a month.
Yet Black had been seeing red at times as it was not all smooth sailing for the reigning champion. He was disqualified from the second heat for ignoring a black-and-orange mechanical warning flag and was then taken out of Saturday's final, thereby denying him the chance to build a greater lead.
Grange has fallen to third in the table as Brown was also a double winner at the weekend.
The Civic Bali pilot topped both Brands Hatch Racing Hondas contests to move to 14 wins for the year and climbs a place to second.
However, Black and Brown are far from the only drivers going green and improving their position towards the summit of the table.
Mckenzie Douglass was another to succeed twice, as his Ginetta GT Championship brace at Donington Park was enough for him to wrap up the title with an event to go.
It was not straightforward for him either as he was given a grid penalty for contact with key rival Luke Garlick in race two and therefore missed out on scoring a hat-trick in the finale. Nevertheless, he still climbs six places on the leaderboard to move into sixth.
Ryan Cunningham was another driver who missed out on boosting his total by more. He headed Class C in both of the Racing Hondas bouts, but withdrawals meant there were not the required six starters for the second win to count. His sole success does still lift him from 14th to seventh in the rankings.
Rounding off the improvers inside the top 10 is Matty Cobb, who triumphed twice more in his unique VW Beetle/Radical creation in Northern Saloons and Sports Cars at Knockhill to leap up 17 places to 10th.
Further back, Jake Hill's British Touring Car title rival Tom Ingram denied him a win in a cracking RAC TT Celebration contest at Goodwood.
Jake Hill
Photo by: Motorsport Images
But the Kentishman did prevail in the Freddie March Trophy in an HWM to join Cobb on 10 wins and rise from 20th to 12th.
You have to go down to 27th spot to find the next improver: Paul Goldstein boosting his ranking by 11 positions having tasted Caterham Graduates success at Anglesey.
Amusingly, Mini Challenge Clubsport rivals Stephen Berry and Ross Alexander now find themselves next to each other in the winners' table, in 31st and 32nd.
The pair were the drivers to beat at Croft, Berry winning twice, while Alexander scored a solitary victory but did snare the class title.
However Berry also took the honours among a tiny entry for the non-championship Enduro contest, to send him ahead of his foe in our rankings at least, having not been inside last week's top 50. In contrast, Alexander rises just 12 places.
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|15
|0
|15
|2
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|14
|0
|14
|3
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang)
|7
|7
|14
|4
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|12
|0
|12
|5
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|12
|0
|12
|6
|Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP)
|12
|0
|12
|7
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|11
|11
|8
|Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo)
|10
|0
|10
|9
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|10
|0
|10
|10
|Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle)
|10
|0
|10
|11
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|10
|0
|10
|12
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith/HWM)
|10
|0
|10
|13
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|10
|0
|10
|14
|Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|10
|0
|10
|15
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|10
|0
|10
|16
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST)
|9
|1
|10
|17
|Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R)
|9
|0
|9
|18
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|9
|0
|9
|19
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|9
|0
|9
|20
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|9
|0
|9
|21
|Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79)
|9
|0
|9
|22
|Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2)
|9
|0
|9
|23
|Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R)
|9
|0
|9
|24
|Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|9
|0
|9
|25
|Tony Greenan (Dallara F317)
|9
|0
|9
|26
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|7
|9
|27
|Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135)
|8
|0
|8
|28
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|8
|0
|8
|29
|Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20)
|8
|0
|8
|30
|Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421)
|8
|0
|8
|31
|Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S)
|8
|0
|8
|32
|Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S)
|8
|0
|8
|33
|Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|8
|0
|8
|34
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|8
|0
|8
|35
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170)
|6
|2
|8
|36
|Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper)
|4
|4
|8
|37
|Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|0
|8
|8
|38
|David Russell (BMW E36)
|0
|8
|8
|39
|Bill Garner (Maverick KE01)
|0
|8
|8
|40
|Hugh Simpson (MG Midget)
|0
|8
|8
|41
|Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth)
|7
|0
|7
|42
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|7
|0
|7
|43
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|7
|0
|7
|44
|Daniel Garrett (Locost 7)
|7
|0
|7
|45
|Chase Fernandez (Ginetta G40 Junior)
|7
|0
|7
|46
|Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|7
|0
|7
|47=
|Colin Philpott (Jaguar XJS)
|7
|0
|7
|47=
|Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150)
|7
|0
|7
|49
|Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR)
|7
|0
|7
|50
|Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST)
|7
|0
|7
All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.
Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.
Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.
