Black and Brown back to the top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

It's all change at the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings as Scottish Legends star Stewart Black has retaken first, while Dan Brown is up to second.

Black grabbed another two wins at Knockhill last weekend to take his 2024 tally to 15 and knock Piers Grange off top spot for the first time in almost a month.

Yet Black had been seeing red at times as it was not all smooth sailing for the reigning champion. He was disqualified from the second heat for ignoring a black-and-orange mechanical warning flag and was then taken out of Saturday's final, thereby denying him the chance to build a greater lead.

Grange has fallen to third in the table as Brown was also a double winner at the weekend.

The Civic Bali pilot topped both Brands Hatch Racing Hondas contests to move to 14 wins for the year and climbs a place to second.

However, Black and Brown are far from the only drivers going green and improving their position towards the summit of the table.

Mckenzie Douglass was another to succeed twice, as his Ginetta GT Championship brace at Donington Park was enough for him to wrap up the title with an event to go.

It was not straightforward for him either as he was given a grid penalty for contact with key rival Luke Garlick in race two and therefore missed out on scoring a hat-trick in the finale. Nevertheless, he still climbs six places on the leaderboard to move into sixth.

Ryan Cunningham was another driver who missed out on boosting his total by more. He headed Class C in both of the Racing Hondas bouts, but withdrawals meant there were not the required six starters for the second win to count. His sole success does still lift him from 14th to seventh in the rankings.

Rounding off the improvers inside the top 10 is Matty Cobb, who triumphed twice more in his unique VW Beetle/Radical creation in Northern Saloons and Sports Cars at Knockhill to leap up 17 places to 10th.

Further back, Jake Hill's British Touring Car title rival Tom Ingram denied him a win in a cracking RAC TT Celebration contest at Goodwood.

Jake Hill Photo by: Motorsport Images

But the Kentishman did prevail in the Freddie March Trophy in an HWM to join Cobb on 10 wins and rise from 20th to 12th.

You have to go down to 27th spot to find the next improver: Paul Goldstein boosting his ranking by 11 positions having tasted Caterham Graduates success at Anglesey.

Amusingly, Mini Challenge Clubsport rivals Stephen Berry and Ross Alexander now find themselves next to each other in the winners' table, in 31st and 32nd.

The pair were the drivers to beat at Croft, Berry winning twice, while Alexander scored a solitary victory but did snare the class title.

However Berry also took the honours among a tiny entry for the non-championship Enduro contest, to send him ahead of his foe in our rankings at least, having not been inside last week's top 50. In contrast, Alexander rises just 12 places.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings