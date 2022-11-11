Bell Sport & Classic plans new series for paddleshift Ferrari Challenge cars

The new UK category will cater for a range of models from the 360 Challenge through to the latest 488 Evo machines, with dedicated classes for each.

Races of around 30 minutes are planned, and a calendar is being assembled with support from MotorSport Vision Racing.

It is intended that the Bell Sport Challenge will sit below the Ferrari Challenge UK series and will be focused on a different market, while featuring newer cars than the manual shift machines in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic competition.

Tyre usage is likely to be restricted in a bid to keep costs down, while qualifying and two races will be held on a single day to reduce the time drivers spend away from their families at the track.

“Time and time again we’ve come across these Challenge cars that many of our clients now own and they’re sitting dormant,” explained series coordinator Peter Smith.

“There’s a great number of these cars not really doing a great deal on track other than trackdays.

“There’s not a one-make official series for these guys to go racing – they want to race in a field of similar cars with like-minded people.

“We want a really good, social atmosphere in the paddock. We will have a hospitality centre where our guys can get a coffee and have a chat and us organisers and promoters can listen to feedback.”

Smith envisages making a number of changes to the series based on that feedback, describing 2023 as a “toe-in-the-water year”.

“We’re in this for the long-term,” he added. “This is a three-to-five-year plan and we’re very excited.”

Smith says the amount of interest in the new series is very encouraging after recently revealing the plans.

“The initial interest we’ve had to date has been amazing – the feedback has been overwhelming,” he said.

A provisional calendar and regulations for the new category are set to be released within the next couple of weeks.