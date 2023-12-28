Autosport's top 10 club racing rivalries of 2023
On-track collisions between title rivals and championships decided by the narrowest of margins, here are some of the closest battles in UK motorsport during 2023
There are a plethora of championship battles every year in the world of club motorsport, yet some are remembered much more than others for a variety of reasons.
Whether it's because the racing was particularly close - and fraught at times - or whether the outcome was decided by dropped scores, or even on a tie-break, here are some of the greatest national rivalries from the past season.
10. Gareth Claydon v Guy Davis
Photo by: Steve Jones
Claydon hit his stride after a difficult start to the year to win the BMW Compact Cup title
While Guy Davis prioritised Formula 2 duties with Rodin Carlin as a mechanic, he still managed wins and standout performances in the BMW Compact Cup when he appeared.
In contrast, after a disastrous start, Gareth Claydon drove himself into the title hunt by gathering pace and an accumulation of points. Both drivers’ speed and zeal delivered a bounty of searing contests, capped by a sensational finale where Davis was relentless in his pursuit of the champion, pushing both to the brink.
9. James Keepin v James Blake v Lee Waterman
Photo by: Ollie Read
Just seven points separated the three Class C title protagonists in the Castle Combe Saloon Championship
Seven points split MG ZR racers James Keepin (leading above), James Blake and Lee Waterman in a hotly contested Class C of the Castle Combe Saloon Championship.
Six wins, two seconds and a third for Keepin, overall champion in 2021, earned joint third overall this time, behind champion Mike Good (Vauxhall Corsa). Blake’s three wins, five thirds and five fastest lap bonuses meant he finished six points behind Keepin but one ahead of Waterman, who took a sole win and seven further podiums.
8. Ford v Fiat
Photo by: Paul Lawrence
Ford came out on top in the battle against Fiat this season in the British Historic Rally Championship
For so long the domain of the Ford Escort, the British Historic Rally Championship has had a different complexion over the past two seasons as the Fiat 131 project stepped up to rival the Ford pack.
The 2023 contest came down to a final event shootout between Roger Chilman in the most consistent of the Escorts and Escort driver-turned-Fiat protagonist Nick Elliott (above). It was decided in Kielder forest; Elliott knew he had to attack, but sliding off on the opening stage allowed Ford to take the title.
7. Adam Lockwood v Shaun Traynor
Photo by: Steve Jones
Stalling at the start of the final race meant Traynor fell just short of another MR2 title
The Toyota MR2 title went down to the final race weekend between former champion Shaun Traynor (leading, above), who had dominated the season with eight victories, and Adam Lockwood, who had 10 podiums but no wins.
Traynor won race one at the Oulton Park finale and it looked as if another title was a formality, but he stalled at the start of the sequel. Refusing to concede, he fought his way up to second, but Lockwood’s first victory was all the sweeter – it also clinched him his first championship.
6. Albert Webster v Alastair Kellett
Photo by: Mick Walker
Kellett suffered a mechanical failure at Silverstone, which proved pivotal in Fiesta ST240 title race
Youth overcame experience in the rebranded Fiesta ST240 Championship, Fiesta Junior graduate Albert Webster prevailing against one-time champion Alastair Kellett (leading Webster, above).
Kellett initially held the upper hand, but a crash at Oulton Park coincided with Webster’s maiden win. A mechanical failure at Silverstone and further incidents at a feisty final two events proved costly for Kellett as Webster seized the advantage.
5. Steve McDermid v Scott Bugner
Photo by: Richard Styles
Although neither won the overall MG Owners' Club championship, McDermid and Bugner were class of the field
Will Sharpe won the MG Owners’ Club championship overall, but the outright pace was set by three-time champion Steve McDermid (right, above) and challenger Scott Bugner (left).
The pair, both ZR-mounted, traded wins in a season-long slugfest, Bugner taking six to McDermid’s eight. Bugner’s challenge began to falter with mechanical gremlins and his fate was effectively sealed when both fell foul of the scales at Silverstone.
4. Max Edmundson v Alistair Camp v Dan Thackeray
Photo by: Steve Jones
Thackeray lost out on Civic Cup title due to a mechanical failure at the final round
A three-way Civic Cup battle raged between experienced hands Alistair Camp and Dan Thackeray, and teenaged charger Max Edmundson (chasing Thackeray, above). Camp and Edmundson spearheaded multi-car squads Pro Alloys Racing and Area Motorsport, but Thackeray – who ran solo – took the most poles and wins.
An engine blow-up while leading at the Brands Hatch finale was cruel for Thackeray, while mechanical dramas blunted Camp’s challenge too, allowing Edmundson to take the honours.
3. Felix Fisher v Luke Cooper
Photo by: Ollie Read
Fisher and Cooper battled for the Castle Combe FF1600 title again and collided with each other at one point
The battle between Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) and Luke Cooper (Swift SC20, chasing Fisher, above) for Castle Combe Formula Ford honours continued for another season, with Fisher just prevailing.
Six wins to four ultimately proved decisive as reigning champion Fisher’s fight against two-time title winner Cooper raged until the very end, with only four points separating the duo after dropped scores. Unlike previous years, the pair also collided this term, coming together along Avon Rise, which eliminated both.
2. Guy Connew v Jack Robinson
Photo by: Ollie Read
Jaguar Challenge crown went to Connew after taking one more class win than Robinson
They ran in different Jaguar Challenge classes, but Guy Connew’s V12-engined XJS (leading, above) and Jack Robinson’s more modern – but less powerful – XK were not often far apart. Connew powered to six overall wins as Robinson scored eight podiums and three poles.
They entered the Donington decider a point apart and ended it level after each took class victories. But Robinson failed to succeed elder brother Tom as champion, Connew getting the nod by virtue of more class wins – nine versus eight.
1. Nick White v Ravi Ramyead
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey
White and Ramyead dominated Ginetta GT Academy this season
The Ginetta GT Academy was dominated by two drivers, Nick White and Ravi Ramyead (behind White, above) winning 25 of the 26 races between them, their podium-topping stranglehold broken only by a Snetterton mid-season clash.
After a thrilling title scrap that swung back and forth, White gained a crucial advantage with a victory treble at the penultimate Brands Hatch round. Ramyead rallied with two wins at the Donington Park decider, but it was White who prevailed in the finale to seal the crown.
Entries written by Rachel Harris-Gardiner, Steve Hindle, Paul Lawrence, Stefan Mackley, Mark Paulson, Marcus Pye and Steve Whitfield
