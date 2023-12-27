Autosport's top 10 club racing drivers of 2023

Every year, dozens of drivers enjoy championship success across a plethora of different national racing categories.

But some of these title winners stand out more than most. Whether it is because of the quality of the opposition they've had to defeat or because of their sheer number of wins across the season, there are always extra special performances worthy of particular praise.

Here, Autosport's team of club racing reporters have picked out 10 of the most impressive drivers from this year.

10. Callum Grant, HSCC Historic FF1600

Photo by: Steve Jones Grant enjoyed some close FF1600 battles with Simms this year

In a decade at the wheel of his Merlyn Mk20 in Historic Formula Ford 1600, Callum Grant has gone from being the teenaged challenger to an established ace in his own right. His third title came in 2023 after a mighty season in the family-run Merlyn, the Bolton charger winning nine of the 12 contests.

The racing was sublime, often wheel-to-wheel with a gaggle of rivals, and Benn Simms was a constant threat. Throughout those many battles, the standard of driving from Grant, and his foes, was exemplary.

9. James Clarke, MSVR Clubmans Sports Prototypes

Photo by: Gary Hawkins Clarke enjoyed plenty of success in 2023 but just missed out on overall Clubmans crown

Driving the Phantom PR22 that Alex Champkin steered to CSP1 honours last season, James Clarke was on supreme form throughout 2023 in the Clubmans Sports Prototype championship, and only an element of misfortune prevented him sealing the overall title at the Brands Hatch finale.

He claimed 14 wins from 15 starts prior to the Brands event, before a stub axle breakage in race two – when another dominant victory was within his grasp – narrowly prevented him securing the overall crown.

8. Theo Micouris, MSVR Radical Cup UK

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images Teenager impressed during his first car racing campaign

After multiple karting and Esports titles, Theo Micouris immediately impressed on stepping up to car racing this year. The 17-year-old was straight on the pace in the Radical Cup UK’s SR1 class on his debut at Donington Park, taking two wins.

From there he never looked back, finishing the campaign with nine victories, 17 podiums, three class lap records and both the SR1 and overall titles, defeating the likes of former British GT racer Tom Wood. He also made his single-seater bow in GB4.

7. Carl Boardley, BRSCC TCR UK

Photo by: Gary Hawkins Boardley defeated some strong TCR UK opposition

A mid-season burst of four wins in five races – including a Knockhill double – stamped ex-British Touring Car driver Carl Boardley’s authority on TCR UK, which raised its strongest grid yet, including multi-car entries from Restart Racing, Area Motorsport and Rob Boston Racing.

His debut season began steadily, but Boardley wasn’t satisfied with two top-six finishes at Snetterton. After taking preparation of his Cupra Leon in-house, supported by Hart GT’s Nick Hart, he leapt to the front and took the title.

6. Rhys Claydon, BRSCC Metro Cup

Photo by: Mick Walker Claydon was able to defeat past Metro master Williams

Former BMW Compact Cup racer Rhys Claydon took the fight to multiple MG Metro Cup champion Mike Williams in 2023 and came out on top in impressive fashion.

After an eventful season-opener at Brands Hatch, which included a near-miss with the inside barriers at Paddock as he avoided a slowing Williams and a race-two victory lost to track-limit breaches, Claydon won seven of the next 10 races to ultimately emerge victorious in the championship.

5. Steve Foden, BRSCC Mazda MX-5 Championship

Photo by: Richard Styles Foden's path to MX-5 glory wasn't always straightforward

Runner-up to Fraser Fenwick in last year’s Mazda MX-5 Championship for Mk1 machinery, Steve Foden went one better in 2023. His success was built on a run of 12 wins from 15 races, after which he could play the numbers game in defying his pursuers.

Foden showed incredible resolve during a Donington Park event of on-and-off-track shenanigans, and a knack for strong pace while avoiding trouble in the finale. But his standout drive was perhaps charging from the back to second at the opening round.

4. Nigel Greensall, various historic series in the UK and beyond!

Photo by: Richard Styles Greensall's successful season began in the Autosport 3 Hours

A peripatetic podium finisher since his Formula Ford days last century, Nigel Greensall is among the world’s most sought-after driving coaches. He added an astonishing 100 races to his CV this season, scoring 26 wins and 48 podiums in 34 cars, shared with 21 owners.

From Snetterton in April to Dubai Autodrome this month, he rates Florida’s Sebring veteran as his favourite track, having cemented four Historic Sportscar Racing titles there. A recent BRDC member, Greensall also found time to go rallying!

3. Aidan Hills, BRSCC Mazda MX-5 Supercup

Photo by: Mick Walker Hills could regularly be found heading an MX-5 pack

After putting aside his own ambitions in Ginettas, Aidan Hills focused on building his team, along with dad Daren plus Dave and Carole Longhurst, in his old stomping ground of Mazda MX-5s.

For 2023, the Sussex racer got back in a Mk3 for a first full season since 2019 – and promptly showed how it’s done. Hills won the first five races of the year, and added another six triumphs en route to the title, denying team-mate James Cossins in the process, while also taking victories in a part-time Miata Trophy campaign.

2. Aaron Smith, M7RC Mini Miglia

Photo by: Mick Walker Smith narrowly missed out on last year's Miglia title, but there was no stopping him this time around

Perennial contender Aaron Smith lost last year’s Mini Miglia title by a point to Rupert Deeth. This year he made no mistake, finishing on the podium in all but one of the first 11 (of 17) races to earn a commanding position.

The Miglias thrilled with close-quarters racing, Smith and Deeth often joined by Kane Astin and former British Touring Car racers Andrew Jordan and (the unrelated) Jeff Smith at the fore. But Kent Auto Developments driver Smith prevailed, sealing his fourth title with a weekend to spare.

1. Freddie Slater, BARC Ginetta Junior

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images Slater was simply sublime in Ginetta Junior

After collecting the Winter Series crown last November, former World and European karting champion Freddie Slater carried his winning momentum into 2023 in emphatic style.

He dominated the main Ginetta Junior championship by claiming 16 wins from 21 starts – no mean feat in a series renowned for close competition – which enabled him to seal the title long before the year’s end. Also impressed in Formula 4 outings at home and abroad, and was voted National Driver of the Year by Autosport readers.

Entries by Paul Lawrence, Mark Libbeter, Mark Paulson, Marcus Pye and Steve Whitfield