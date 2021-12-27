Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted
National Special feature

Autosport's top 10 club drivers of 2021

There’s been no shortage of stand-out performers over the course of the 2021 national racing season in a plethora of UK series, ranging from Formula Ford to Mazdas and just about everything in-between. Here are Autosport’s top 10 club drivers.

Autosport's top 10 club drivers of 2021

The 2021 season was a highly successful one for national racing, with two-thirds of clubs enjoying increases in average grid sizes. That meant there was plenty of action to be keeping tabs on, and made it a tricky task to select the top 10 performers across the myriad series. 

Here are the drivers that made Autosport's annual list.

10. Alex Walker

2nd in BRSCC National FF1600

Alex Walker’s National Formula Ford 1600 title campaign may have ended in disappointment, but he still made his mark during a strong year in which he scored more poles and wins than anybody else. A switch to Kevin Mills Racing immediately yielded success, with three victories in a row, including a storming drive from eighth at Donington Park. After a difficult couple of rounds mid-season, Walker bounced back with a run of five wins from seven races, before two collisions at the finale cost him the crown to Chris Middlehurst.

Alex Walker, National Formula Ford

Alex Walker, National Formula Ford

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

9. Lewis Thompson

1st in BRSCC Caterham Seven 310R

Missing the season opener – the only triple-header – to focus on his A-levels wasn’t an ideal way to begin a championship challenge in Caterham 310Rs. But for Lewis Thompson it proved to be little hindrance, and he stormed to victory in the next eight races. The tiniest of blips next time out at Snetterton, where Thompson was twice edged by Pete Walters, was followed by domination of the Cadwell Park finale, and the youngster stylishly took the title in an otherwise very competitive category.

Lewis Thompson, Caterham Seven 310R

Lewis Thompson, Caterham Seven 310R

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

8. Charlie Hand

1st in BARC Junior Saloon Cars

After finishing third in the Junior Saloon Car Championship last year, Charlie Hand was expected to be among the favourites for title honours in 2021. He duly delivered, but it was the manner of his triumph that really stood out. Of the 19 races, Hand won 14 against a packed field, including consecutive hat-tricks at Silverstone and Pembrey mid-season. Off the podium in only one race all year, the Crawley-based teenager capped his year in fitting style by winning both races at the Brands Hatch finale.

Charlie Hand, JSCC

Charlie Hand, JSCC

Photo by: Richard Styles

7. Lee Morgan

1st in 750MC F1000

F1000 has come a long way since Lee Morgan last won the title in 2013, with stronger – and 70% bigger – grids.

PLUS: The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

He added a further five wins to the 36 he’d amassed previously, the majority coming in the first half of the season. But Morgan needed to show great tenacity in the concluding events. A clutch failure at Oulton Park left the Snetterton finale wide open and, in spite of a coolant leak, a startline stall and a pitlane start there, Morgan clung on as rival Dan Gore had an even more disastrous weekend.

Lee Morgan, F1000

Lee Morgan, F1000

Photo by: Steve Jones

6. Miles Rudman

1st in BARC Legends Cars

Securing a second title in a championship as competitive as Legends is no mean feat, yet Miles Rudman arguably made it look easy. Rudman finished fourth in 2020, albeit just 65 points off the top, but was unstoppable this year, securing 17 wins and a further 15 podiums across 48 races. The highlight was at Donington Park, where he took five wins from six. His closest challenger was four-time champion John Mickel, but he couldn’t stop Rudman securing the title with two races to spare.

Miles Rudman, Legends

Miles Rudman, Legends

Photo by: Ollie Read

5. Sam Kirkpatrick

1st in MGCC MG Trophy; two wins in Equipe GTS

While Fred Burgess proved to be a worthy adversary, no one could match the stunning form of university student Sam Kirkpatrick in the MG Trophy. The Cumbrian took his ZR 190 to seven pole positions and seven wins from the first eight races, and secured the title with a weekend to spare. That allowed him to focus on his love of the family MGB, which he duly took to a double triumph in Equipe GTS at Snetterton, having also starred in Equipe’s three-hour relay race at Donington Park in the summer.

Sam Kirkpatrick, MG Trophy

Sam Kirkpatrick, MG Trophy

Photo by: Mick Walker

4. Alistair Camp

1st in CTA Civic Cup; 2nd overall/1st in class in 750MC Hot Hatch

Twin attacks on the Civic Cup and Hot Hatch championships proved fruitful for Alistair Camp. Last year’s Civic Cup runner-up was the man to beat from the word go in 2021, winning the opening six Hot Hatch races and half of the first 10 in Civic Cup. A slight dip in form allowed Class C dominator David Drinkwater to snatch a third successive overall crown in Hot Hatch, but Camp still claimed Class A and overcame final-round mechanical dramas to thwart Matt Luff’s challenge for the Civic Cup title.

Alistair Camp, Civic Cup

Alistair Camp, Civic Cup

Photo by: Steve Jones

3. Oliver Allwood

1st in BRSCC Mazda MX-5 Championship

Oliver Allwood briefly held the Mazda MX-5 Championship title last year, only to have it taken away after a rival’s penalty was overturned on appeal. After a consistent start, 2021 momentum began to shift his way at Cadwell Park, where he sealed an emphatic clean sweep to close on Jack Brewer. Allwood got the better of his rival again during three feisty Donington Park contests and, helped by an army of AB Motorsport team-mates, came out on top at the Brands Hatch finale to make sure of his first crown.

Oliver Allwood, Mazda MX-5 Championship

Oliver Allwood, Mazda MX-5 Championship

Photo by: Ollie Read

2. Cam Jackson

1st in HSCC Historic FF1600; 1st in class in Classic FF1600

He’s been the most prolific winner in historic junior single-seaters of the past four or five seasons, but Cam Jackson didn’t set out to take a title in 2021. Even so, he still ended up with his third Historic Formula Ford crown, continuing his strong partnership with preparer Neil Fowler. This year, he started doing some Historic FF1600 races and won eight of the first nine. He missed four due to moving house and racing at Goodwood, but came back for the finale and beat Tom McArthur by eight points.

Cam Jackson, Historic FF1600

Cam Jackson, Historic FF1600

Photo by: Mick Walker

1. Steven Dailly

1st in BRSCC BMW Compact Cup; one win in BARC Ginetta GT5 Challenge

Another year and another dominant Steven Dailly display in the BMW Compact Cup. There were 10 wins from 14 races for the Scot but, even on the days when he wasn’t winning, there were top-drawer drives. These included a super Donington Park recovery from last to third after gearbox dramas first time around. But what made this year extra-special was his one-off Ginetta GT5 Challenge outing at Croft. A double pole and race-two victory, with little testing, showed he is surely destined for more in 2022.

Steven Dailly, BMW Compact Cup

Steven Dailly, BMW Compact Cup

Photo by: Richard Styles

Entries by Paul Lawrence, Mark Libbeter, Stefan Mackley, Jason Noble, Mark Paulson, Ian Sowman and Steve Whitfield

shares
comments
Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted
Previous article

Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted

Load comments

Latest news

Autosport's top 10 club drivers of 2021
National National

Autosport's top 10 club drivers of 2021

Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted
National National

Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted

Lind returns to Barwell lineup to defend British GT title in 2022
National National

Lind returns to Barwell lineup to defend British GT title in 2022

The data that underlines how club racing thrived during 2021
National National

The data that underlines how club racing thrived during 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why its been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers

National
Nov 23, 2021
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings

National
Nov 6, 2021
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm Plus

How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm

Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder

National
Nov 3, 2021
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony Plus

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...

National
Oct 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.