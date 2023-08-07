Subscribe
Previous / Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR News

Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday

The conclusion of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan has been postponed until Monday due to persistent rain.

Jim Utter
By:
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry

The start of Sunday’s race was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to rain but eventually got under way, only to see the race placed under caution on lap 75 of 200 when it returned to area around the 2-mile oval.

After waiting more than 50 minutes, NASCAR decided to postpone the remainder of the race until 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

At the time the race was called, Tyler Reddick was in the lead, followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones. Completing the top 10 running order were Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.

But it was a nightmare first part of the race for Chase Elliott, who had a rear tyre deflate which triggered his Turn 2 crash just before the conclusion of the first stage. The damage sent him into the garage early and out of the running.

Elliott, who missed several races earlier this season due to injury and a one-race suspension, was running seventh but the crash will leave him with a 36th-place finish – making his task of making the playoffs even tougher.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion was still mathematically in contention to make the 16-driver playoffs on points coming into the weekend, but needed a string of strong runs in the final four regular season races to do so.

With the road courses at Watkins Glen and Indianapolis, plus the superspeedway of Daytona still to go before the playoff format kicks into action, Elliott still has favourable tracks where he could win his first race of the year and lock himself into the playoffs, but effectively must win one of those to make the title fight.

“I hate that happened. It’s really early in the day to have a tire blow like that, it’s really weird,” Elliott said. “Bummer, but not surprised.”

Both William Byron and Kyle Busch were also out early in Michigan but both are assured of playoff spots already.

shares
comments

Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe