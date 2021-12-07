Rebranded Petty GMS team reveals 2022 NASCAR Cup plans

After news broke last week that the RPM team's storied #43 would be under new majority ownership next year, the rebranded organisation officially revealed its new name during a news conference on Tuesday, in which it was revealed that the team will run two Chevrolets for Erik Jones and Ty Dillon.

Jones, who recently signed a contract extension with RPM, will continue to drive the #43 originally made famous by seven-time champion Richard Petty.

Dillon was originally going to drive the #94 for GMS, but will change to the #42 in deference to Petty Motorsports founder Lee Petty - who used that number from 1949 to 1961.

The #42 was most recently used by Chip Ganassi Racing, which has sold its NASCAR franchises to Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing outfit.

GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher said he was “very excited about this opportunity” to work alongside “arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history” in Richard Petty, who will serve as chairman of the revamped organisation and remain a face of the team at the racetrack.

“Petty GMS will have a sole focus of winning,” said Gallagher, whose outfit won Truck Series titles in 2016 and 2020 with Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed but has never previously competed in the Cup Series.

“Both teams have a track record of winning and we have a strong desire to continue this legacy in a new chapter.

“Ty and Erik have proven themselves through the years and we are looking forward to the success they will have as team-mates.”

Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Medallion Bank Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Petty GMS Motorsports will operate out of GMS Racing’s current facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

Petty, who remains the most successful driver of all time in the Cup series with 200 wins and 123 poles, said the deal would improve the team's competitive prospects and praised the “talent we have between the two organisations”.

The last win for the #43 team came with Aric Almirola at Daytona in 2014.

“Maury (Gallagher) and Mike (Beam, team president) have built a really solid organisation at GMS,” said Petty.

“They’ve won a lot of races and a couple of championships in the Truck Series, and I really look forward to doing the same in the Cup Series.

“Maury’s commitment to competing and winning is obvious in everything he does, that’s something we really needed.

“The opportunity to combine our two organisations on the Cup front makes a lot of sense for all of us for a number of reasons, one of which is the talent we have between the two organisations. This will make us a lot stronger together.”

Petty added that he looked forward to seeing the #42 and #43 compete together on the track again.

“I grew up watching my dad [Lee] race that car, I worked on cars with that number way before I started racing,” he said.

“Dad had a lot of success winning races and championships with that number. Kyle [Richard's son] drove cars and won races with the #42 as well. It’s really special to me that Petty GMS will be racing that car number.”