Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI
NASCAR News

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

By:

NASCAR will hold its largest test yet of its Next Gen Cup car next week at the Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

Eight Cup Series teams will take part in the 7-8 September Goodyear tyre test at Daytona, the most cars that have participated in an on-track test of the new car so far.

The teams scheduled to attend include Richard Childress Racing (Austin Dillon), Joe Gibbs Racing (Denny Hamlin), Roush Fenway Racing (Chris Buescher), Team Penske (Joey Logano), Hendrick Motorsports (William Byron), Stewart-Haas Racing (Cole Custer), Chip Ganassi Racing (Ross Chastain) and JTG Daugherty Racing (Ricky Stenhouse Jr).

Teams only received chassis and parts to begin building the new cars in mid-July following a positive review of crash test data by an independent panel of experts.

NASCAR officials say they have several goals for next week’s test, and intend to evaluate the power level (and speed) of the cars in a pack. NASCAR tested at Daytona last year with just a single car.

The series will also evaluate the reaction of the Next Gen car in packs and around other cars on track.

Goodyear will use the data from the test to develop a tyre compound for the 2022 season. Next Gen cars feature an 18-inch wheel compared to the current 15-inch model.

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Nascar Next Gen Toyota TRD Camry

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

In addition, a broader range of teams and drivers will receive a chance to get more familiar with the car, set-ups and making in-race adjustments.

The styling and composition of the new common Dallara-made chassis has allowed the Next Gen cars to better replicate the identities of their showroom counterparts.

The bodies of all three cars are symmetrical with lower greenhouses, shortened deck lids, and the car’s width was widened.

“I think for me, I’ll be trying to set a baseline for those guys, try to make it a smooth test, try to gather data and information,” said Byron, who also participated in one of NASCAR’s earliest tests of the Next Gen car.

“I think one of the best things I can do is just be a good test driver. That’s what I’ve learned over the years. Sometimes when I show up to test, with as young as I am, I just try to go fast and that’s not really the goal of the test.

“Daytona is going to be different. We’ll be doing some single cars runs and I won’t learn much from that. Maybe when we get in a pack, maybe I’ll learn some things. It will still be a pretty long ways from being around a bunch of cars there.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Previous article

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

2 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

1 d
3
Formula E

Mercedes FE race team investigating new manufacturer tie-up

1 h
4
Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

17 h
5
Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

1 h
Latest news
NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona
NAS

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

24m
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NAS

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

21 h
Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish
Video Inside
NAS

Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish

Aug 29, 2021
Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NAS

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Aug 28, 2021
NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges

Aug 26, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish
Video Inside
NASCAR

Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NASCAR

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Trending Today

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Mercedes FE race team investigating new manufacturer tie-up
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes FE race team investigating new manufacturer tie-up

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
21 h
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NASCAR NASCAR

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.