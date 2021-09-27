Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
NASCAR News

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

By:

Denny Hamlin advances to the semifinal of the 2021 NASCAR Cup playoffs after scoring victory in Las Vegas ahead of Chase Elliott.

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

Sunday’s win means Hamlin advances to the semifinal round of the Cup playoffs regardless of how he finishes in the next two races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval

With the final stage going caution-free, Hamlin successfully navigated a round of green-flag pit stops and cycled back to the lead on Lap 229 of 267.

Kyle Busch ended up third, Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and stage one winner Kyle Larson, who won the spring race at Las Vegas.

Larson continues to lead the playoff standings by 14 over Hamlin. The current last four in danger of elimination following the Charlotte Roval race are William Byron, Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. On Lap 167, Hamlin - who won stage two - was followed by Truex, Reddick and Kyle Busch.

Truex quickly went to the inside on the restart and came away with the lead. Hamlin returned to the front the next lap.

With 80 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin led Reddick by about half-a-second as Truex ran third and Elliott fourth.

 

On Lap 210, several cars had begun a final round of green-flag pit stops to take on tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race.
Elliott, Byron and Blaney all pit on Lap 213 while Hamlin hit pit road on Lap 214.

Bowman was forced to pit a second time under green for broken valve stem on his left-rear tire. He returned to the track two laps down and in 28th.

Byron was forced to pit under green on Lap 225 for a flat tire. Once he returned to the track, he was running 22nd and two laps down.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 229, Hamlin returned to the lead followed by Elliott, Truex, Kyle Busch and Reddick.

With 30 laps remaining, Hamlin remained out front but Elliott had cut his lead to under a second and was quickly gaining ground.

Elliott was able to cut Hamlin’s lead to about half-a-second in the final laps but never got close enough to challenge for the top spot and deny Hamlin his 46th career victory.

shares
comments
Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Previous article

Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

16 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

25 min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

17 h
4
Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

10 min
5
IndyCar

IndyCar Long Beach: Palou secures maiden title as Herta beats Newgarden

10 h
Latest news
NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory
NAS

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

13m
Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
NAS

Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Sep 19, 2021
Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?
NAS

Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?

Sep 16, 2021
NASCAR to run 2022 pre-season Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR to run 2022 pre-season Clash at the LA Coliseum

Sep 15, 2021
Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory
NAS

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory

Sep 12, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
NASCAR

Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?
NASCAR

Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Trending Today

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

IndyCar Long Beach: Palou secures maiden title as Herta beats Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Long Beach: Palou secures maiden title as Herta beats Newgarden

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
NASCAR NASCAR

Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?
NASCAR NASCAR

Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?

NASCAR to run 2022 pre-season Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR to run 2022 pre-season Clash at the LA Coliseum

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.