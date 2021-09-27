NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

Sunday’s win means Hamlin advances to the semifinal round of the Cup playoffs regardless of how he finishes in the next two races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval

With the final stage going caution-free, Hamlin successfully navigated a round of green-flag pit stops and cycled back to the lead on Lap 229 of 267.

Kyle Busch ended up third, Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and stage one winner Kyle Larson, who won the spring race at Las Vegas.

Larson continues to lead the playoff standings by 14 over Hamlin. The current last four in danger of elimination following the Charlotte Roval race are William Byron, Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. On Lap 167, Hamlin - who won stage two - was followed by Truex, Reddick and Kyle Busch.

Truex quickly went to the inside on the restart and came away with the lead. Hamlin returned to the front the next lap.

With 80 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin led Reddick by about half-a-second as Truex ran third and Elliott fourth.

On Lap 210, several cars had begun a final round of green-flag pit stops to take on tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Elliott, Byron and Blaney all pit on Lap 213 while Hamlin hit pit road on Lap 214.

Bowman was forced to pit a second time under green for broken valve stem on his left-rear tire. He returned to the track two laps down and in 28th.

Byron was forced to pit under green on Lap 225 for a flat tire. Once he returned to the track, he was running 22nd and two laps down.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 229, Hamlin returned to the lead followed by Elliott, Truex, Kyle Busch and Reddick.

With 30 laps remaining, Hamlin remained out front but Elliott had cut his lead to under a second and was quickly gaining ground.

Elliott was able to cut Hamlin’s lead to about half-a-second in the final laps but never got close enough to challenge for the top spot and deny Hamlin his 46th career victory.